Citibank Taiwan works with youth to build treasure trove of knowledge on climate change

As unprecedented downpours in Europe, China and India have shown, climate change is a challenge that all humanity must face in the 21st century. Last year, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) and the Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition (TWYCC) jointly launched a series of initiatives called Citi Empowers Taiwan Youth to Tackle Climate Change. One part, titled “Taiwan Conference of Youth,” has attracted more than 360,000 views.

To increase awareness of climate change, Citibank Taiwan and the TWYCC have published the Citi Empowers Taiwan Youth to Tackle Climate Change guide, which assembles information on climate change; international trends in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals and climate issues; and insights from experts in Taiwan and overseas. The guide is available on the Citi Youth Climate Power Initiative’s Facebook page.

“A recent Citi Asia Pacific report shows that more than half of companies have incorporated ESG strategies and practices into their overall corporate strategy,” said April Pan (潘玲嬌), head of Citibank Taiwan’s country corporate affairs and government affairs department. “Citibank Taiwan understands the importance of ESG sustainability issues — and not only released its first certified ESG report last year, but has also worked with its employees, customers, non-profits and other stakeholders to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals on sustainable cities and communities, climate action, life below water and partnerships for the goals.”

The “Citi Empowers Taiwan Youth to Tackle Climate Change” guide, released by Citibank Taiwan Ltd, is shown in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Citibank Taiwan Ltd

In addition to pursuing sustainable development for businesses and the environment, Citi is committed to promoting youth empowerment.

“In Taiwan, a group of young people have stepped forward to address climate change and promote climate diplomacy through the far-reaching influence of the Internet,” Pan added. “We hope that through their creativity and energy, we can inject much-needed positive energy into raising more awareness on climate issues among the younger generation and the general public.”

“As a result, in 2020, Citibank Taiwan started working with the TWYCC and launched the Citi Empowers Taiwan Youth to Tackle Climate Change initiative, hoping, through a variety of programs, to increase awareness about the global warming crisis and help people understand how they can practice low-carbon living and achieve environmental sustainability,” she said.

The guide is a treasure trove of knowledge, containing all of the information that Taiwanese youth need to tackle climate change. Featuring Citigroup Inc chief sustainability officer Valerie Smith and international experts, the guide includes trends in international ESG and climate issues, as well as how climate change is linked to digital media, diplomacy and the UN. It also gives readers insight into the mechanics of international climate negotiations and provides tips on how to fight climate change in daily life.

The Citi Empowers Taiwan Youth to Tackle Climate Change initiative seeks to assist Taiwanese youth in their understanding of climate change issues and to encourage them to explore environmental issues more deeply.

In addition to the Citi Empowers Taiwan Youth to Tackle Climate Change guide, which is being launched today, other initiatives such as the Taiwan Conference of Youth, the World Climate Workshop and an online public commitment campaign have benefited nearly 370,000 people.

At its annual awards ceremony on July 14, the monthly magazine Euromoney honored Citibank Taiwan with its Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Asia award, recognizing the bank’s enthusiastic efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, reduce the environmental impact of its operations, and promote workforce development, social mobility, and innovative and effective initiatives to strengthen local communities.