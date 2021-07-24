World Business Quick Take

AUTOMAKERS

EVs boost market share

Electric vehicles (EV) have boosted their market share in Europe, data showed yesterday, as the region prepares to abandon gasoline and diesel. Battery EVs more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said. All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe from April to June, against 3.5 percent a year earlier. In absolute terms, sales of battery electric vehicles more than tripled across Europe to 210,298 cars. The ACEA said there were substantial gains in the region’s top four markets, led by sales more than quadrupling in Spain and Germany. The publication of the data comes a week after the European Commission unveiled plans for what amounts to an effective ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2035.

EUROZONE

Services lead recovery

Europe’s post-COVID-19 lockdown economic surge strengthened this month, but businesses warned of threats to the outlook in the form of shortages of raw materials, delivery delays and rising costs. IHS Markit’s monthly measure of private-sector activity in the eurozone jumped to 60.6 from 59.5 last month, the highest in more than two decades. Employment also rose, it said. However, the improvement was due entirely to the services sector, as manufacturing output dropped, with many firms blaming delivery logjams and supply-chain issues that held up production. Supply disruption has been one of the dominant stories of the year amid a demand surge as economies bounced back from COVID-19 restrictions. The scramble to ramp up production after last year’s recession has led to shortages across industries, with semiconductors among the most high-profile examples.

INTERNET

Twitter beats profit forecasts

Twitter on Thursday posted better-than-expected results for last quarter, with gains in revenue, profit and its user base. Net profit was US$66 million on revenue that surged to US$1.19 billion, beating analysts’ expectations. That compared with a loss of US$1.38 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the San Francisco-based tech firm said. “Second-quarter revenue growth substantially exceeded estimates,” Third Bridge analyst Scott Kessler said. The closely watched figure of “monetizable” daily users rose to 206 million in the quarter, up 11 percent from the same period last year. Twitter said in its statement that more people were on the platform as a result of “ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events.”

TELECOMS

China Telecom to list

Half a year after being booted off the New York Stock Exchange, China Telecom Corp (中國電信) has received regulatory approval for a primary share sale in Shanghai that is set to be the world’s biggest so far this year. The plan to raise 54.4 billion yuan (US$8.4 billion) on the mainland comes as rising tensions with the US drive Chinese firms back to local equity markets. Tighter rules in China on overseas listings and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) push to elevate mainland markets are adding to the momentum. “Chinese companies coming home will be a trend given the current political tensions between US and China and tightened regulatory rules,” said Dickie Wong (黃德几), executive director of research at Kingston Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd (金利豐證券). The trend “is likely to be very strong in the short and long term, or even forever,” he said.