AUTOMAKERS
EVs boost market share
Electric vehicles (EV) have boosted their market share in Europe, data showed yesterday, as the region prepares to abandon gasoline and diesel. Battery EVs more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said. All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe from April to June, against 3.5 percent a year earlier. In absolute terms, sales of battery electric vehicles more than tripled across Europe to 210,298 cars. The ACEA said there were substantial gains in the region’s top four markets, led by sales more than quadrupling in Spain and Germany. The publication of the data comes a week after the European Commission unveiled plans for what amounts to an effective ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2035.
EUROZONE
Services lead recovery
Europe’s post-COVID-19 lockdown economic surge strengthened this month, but businesses warned of threats to the outlook in the form of shortages of raw materials, delivery delays and rising costs. IHS Markit’s monthly measure of private-sector activity in the eurozone jumped to 60.6 from 59.5 last month, the highest in more than two decades. Employment also rose, it said. However, the improvement was due entirely to the services sector, as manufacturing output dropped, with many firms blaming delivery logjams and supply-chain issues that held up production. Supply disruption has been one of the dominant stories of the year amid a demand surge as economies bounced back from COVID-19 restrictions. The scramble to ramp up production after last year’s recession has led to shortages across industries, with semiconductors among the most high-profile examples.
INTERNET
Twitter beats profit forecasts
Twitter on Thursday posted better-than-expected results for last quarter, with gains in revenue, profit and its user base. Net profit was US$66 million on revenue that surged to US$1.19 billion, beating analysts’ expectations. That compared with a loss of US$1.38 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the San Francisco-based tech firm said. “Second-quarter revenue growth substantially exceeded estimates,” Third Bridge analyst Scott Kessler said. The closely watched figure of “monetizable” daily users rose to 206 million in the quarter, up 11 percent from the same period last year. Twitter said in its statement that more people were on the platform as a result of “ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events.”
TELECOMS
China Telecom to list
Half a year after being booted off the New York Stock Exchange, China Telecom Corp (中國電信) has received regulatory approval for a primary share sale in Shanghai that is set to be the world’s biggest so far this year. The plan to raise 54.4 billion yuan (US$8.4 billion) on the mainland comes as rising tensions with the US drive Chinese firms back to local equity markets. Tighter rules in China on overseas listings and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) push to elevate mainland markets are adding to the momentum. “Chinese companies coming home will be a trend given the current political tensions between US and China and tightened regulatory rules,” said Dickie Wong (黃德几), executive director of research at Kingston Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd (金利豐證券). The trend “is likely to be very strong in the short and long term, or even forever,” he said.
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle