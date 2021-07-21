Export orders grew for a 16th straight month annually to US$53.75 billion last month, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported yesterday.
The figure was up 2.8 percent from May and 31.1 percent from a year earlier, it added.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, robust global demand for tech products and high commodity prices made last month’s orders the strongest June level on record, Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
For the second quarter, export orders reached US$160.96 billion, up 8 percent from the first quarter and 35.9 percent from a year earlier. That brought orders for the first half of the year to US$309.92 billion, an annual increase of 39.2 percent, the highest for the same period on record, the ministry said.
“The stay-at-home economy has not abated,” Huang said. “The demand for laptops, graphic cards and storage devices remains strong.”
Orders for information and communications technology products grew 6.9 percent year-on-year to US$13.89 billion last month, and those for electronics items increased 36.5 percent to US$16.79 billion, bolstered by demand for 5G and high-performance computing applications, the ministry said.
Orders for optical products expanded 42.7 percent year-on-year to US$2.74 billion last month, driven by demand from China and Hong Kong, it said.
Taiwanese exporters also benefited from the US and EU infrastructure projects, as base metal orders surged 81.8 percent to US$3.32 billion and orders for mechanical products advanced 40 percent to US$2.26 billion, the ministry said.
Orders for plastics and petrochemicals rose 57.5 percent to US$2.6 billion last month, thanks to rising oil prices and increasing demand, while chemical product orders expanded 43.2 percent to US$1.87 billion, it said.
The US was again the biggest source of export orders, which rose 7.8 percent month-on-month and 24 percent year-on-year to US$16.48 billion, it said.
China followed at US$14.43 billion, up 1.5 percent month-on-month and 36.7 percent year-on-year, and the EU came in third with orders of US$9.28 billion, down 2.5 percent month-on-month, but up 24.3 percent year-on-year.
While the pandemic remains an uncertainty, the steady increase in global vaccinations and a pickup in basic infrastructure projects lend confidence to a recovery, Huang said.
“The pace of global economic recovery is picking up, and we are entering into the second half of the year, the strong season for consumer electronic products,” Huang said. “We can expect export orders to stay strong.”
A recent survey of Taiwanese businesses showed that 20.5 percent expect fewer orders for this month, 19.5 percent expect more orders and 60.1 percent expect orders to be flat, the ministry said.
The ministry forecast export orders for this month of US$52.7 billion to US$54.2 billion, down 1.9 percent to 0.9 percent month-on-month, but up 15.7 to 18.9 percent year-on-year.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over