TECHNOLOGY
Start-up raises US$200m
Lenskart, an online retailer for eyewear, raised US$220 million from investors including Temasek Holdings Pte and Falcon Edge Capital, in another sign of booming interest in India’s technology start-ups. Founded by Peyush Bansal in 2010, the company sells eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses online and through about 750 retail outlets in the country. It plans to use the capital, along with US$95 million raised earlier this year from KKR & Co, to expand online sales and add brick-and-mortar stores in India, as well as in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The start-up’s valuation is US$2.5 billion, the founder said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Partners to buy Pharmathen
Partners Group Holding AG has agreed to acquire Pharmathen SA from BC Partners in a deal valuing the European generic drugmaker at about 1.6 billion euros (US$1.9 billion), BC Partners announced in a statement yesterday. Founded in 1969 in Athens, Pharmathen develops and manufactures generic drugs that can be administered by tablets, drops and injection. Last year, the company had more than 30 products lined up for launch, with a focus on the lucrative US market, according to a company video. BC Partners acquired Pharmathen from its founding family for 475 million euros in 2015.
MANUFACTURING
Bosch doubts Munich plant
Robert Bosch GmbH is considering closing a plant in Munich that makes components for cars powered by internal combustion engines, local newspaper Merkur said on Sunday. Germany’s coming transition from combustion to electric cars would lead to “considerable overcapacity and the need for adjustment,” said a company spokeswoman cited by Merkur. Demand for the plant’s products, which include electric fuel pumps and injection valves, would decline in the next couple of years, weakening the site’s competitiveness, according to an internal document quoted by Merkur.
ENERGY
Equinor bids on ScotWind
Equinor submitted a bid for an offshore floating wind power project in Scotland’s leasing round, it said yesterday. The company would meet fierce competition for leases, with the Scottish program attracting interest from offshore wind developers and oil producers seeking to increase their renewable power portfolios. The ScotWind leasing round is a good strategic fit with our ambition to expand North Sea offshore wind capacity, Equinor said in a statement. The firm already operates the small Hywind floating offshore wind farm (30 megawatt), off the northeast coast of Scotland, and is a partner in several other British offshore wind farms.
UNITED KINGDOM
Britain to release trade plan
Britain was yesterday to set out a plan to stimulate trade with 70 developing economies by lowering tariffs and simplifying rules, its latest push to promote freer global commerce after regaining control of its trade policy following Brexit. The government would detail the Developing Countries Trading Scheme in a consultation document. The plan builds on an existing EU scheme that Britain was part of before leaving the bloc at the end of last year and has kept in place while working on its new program. “Now the UK is an independent trading nation we have a huge opportunity do things differently, taking a more liberal, pro-trade approach that leads to growth and opportunity,” Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over