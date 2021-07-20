World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Start-up raises US$200m

Lenskart, an online retailer for eyewear, raised US$220 million from investors including Temasek Holdings Pte and Falcon Edge Capital, in another sign of booming interest in India’s technology start-ups. Founded by Peyush Bansal in 2010, the company sells eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses online and through about 750 retail outlets in the country. It plans to use the capital, along with US$95 million raised earlier this year from KKR & Co, to expand online sales and add brick-and-mortar stores in India, as well as in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The start-up’s valuation is US$2.5 billion, the founder said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Partners to buy Pharmathen

Partners Group Holding AG has agreed to acquire Pharmathen SA from BC Partners in a deal valuing the European generic drugmaker at about 1.6 billion euros (US$1.9 billion), BC Partners announced in a statement yesterday. Founded in 1969 in Athens, Pharmathen develops and manufactures generic drugs that can be administered by tablets, drops and injection. Last year, the company had more than 30 products lined up for launch, with a focus on the lucrative US market, according to a company video. BC Partners acquired Pharmathen from its founding family for 475 million euros in 2015.

MANUFACTURING

Bosch doubts Munich plant

Robert Bosch GmbH is considering closing a plant in Munich that makes components for cars powered by internal combustion engines, local newspaper Merkur said on Sunday. Germany’s coming transition from combustion to electric cars would lead to “considerable overcapacity and the need for adjustment,” said a company spokeswoman cited by Merkur. Demand for the plant’s products, which include electric fuel pumps and injection valves, would decline in the next couple of years, weakening the site’s competitiveness, according to an internal document quoted by Merkur.

ENERGY

Equinor bids on ScotWind

Equinor submitted a bid for an offshore floating wind power project in Scotland’s leasing round, it said yesterday. The company would meet fierce competition for leases, with the Scottish program attracting interest from offshore wind developers and oil producers seeking to increase their renewable power portfolios. The ScotWind leasing round is a good strategic fit with our ambition to expand North Sea offshore wind capacity, Equinor said in a statement. The firm already operates the small Hywind floating offshore wind farm (30 megawatt), off the northeast coast of Scotland, and is a partner in several other British offshore wind farms.

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain to release trade plan

Britain was yesterday to set out a plan to stimulate trade with 70 developing economies by lowering tariffs and simplifying rules, its latest push to promote freer global commerce after regaining control of its trade policy following Brexit. The government would detail the Developing Countries Trading Scheme in a consultation document. The plan builds on an existing EU scheme that Britain was part of before leaving the bloc at the end of last year and has kept in place while working on its new program. “Now the UK is an independent trading nation we have a huge opportunity do things differently, taking a more liberal, pro-trade approach that leads to growth and opportunity,” Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said.