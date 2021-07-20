Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) is to use NT$16 billion (US$570.4 million) of its NT$29 billion in newly raised capital to lower its debt-to-asset ratio to less than 60 percent, it said yesterday.
The container shipping company’s assets and liabilities were NT$208.85 billion and NT$146.4 billion respectively as of the end of March, indicating a debt-to-asset ratio of 70 percent, company data showed.
Its major rivals had lower debt ratios. As of March 31, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) reported a debt-to-asset ratio of 61.6 percent, while Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) had an even lower ratio of 57.4 percent.
Photo courtesy of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp
After repaying debts, Yang Ming’s relationship with banks should improve, chairman Cheng Chen-mount (鄭貞茂) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei.
“It is our goal to lower the debt-to-asset ratio to less than 60 percent,” Yang Ming spokeswoman Ho Hsiu-chi (何秀綺) said by telephone.
Yang Ming plans to use the remaining NT$13 billion for overhead and new vessels, but Ho said the company had not decided which type of vessels it would purchase.
Cheng said the firm was still researching the plan, adding that the best deal would maintain its market position without damaging its financial strength.
Yang Ming owns 88 vessels with a combined capacity of 623,124 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), which ranks it ninth among global container shippers with a market share of 2.5 percent, company president Patrick Tu (杜書勤) said.
The company contracted CSBC Corp Taiwan (台灣國際造船) to build 10 vessels with 2,800 TEU each in 2018 and has received nine vessels since last year, Tu said, adding that it would receive the last one by the end of the year.
The company would also receive 11 new charter vessels with a capacity of 11,000 TEU each by the end of next year, Tu said, adding that the new ships would help Yang Ming meet high cargo demand.
Regarding US President Joe Biden’s executive order that promotes competition in the ocean transportation industry, Tu said it would not affect freight rates, as Washington is mainly targeting anti-competitive behavior.
Sea shippers have not discussed shipping rates for a long time, while the issue of congestion at ports remains, as demand still far exceeds supply, he said.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over