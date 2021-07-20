Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday.
Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19.
Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub through Friday. Pou Chen manufactures footwear for companies such as Nike and Adidas AG.
Photo: AP
Feng Tay halted operations at its major subsidiaries in Vietnam — Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co and Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co — through Friday, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The company, based in Yunlin County’s Douliou City (斗六), said that the Vietnamese government has imposed stringent travel curbs in the Ho Lai and Pac Son areas, hindering some employees from working in the region.
Feng Tay would continue enhancing COVID-19 measures to prevent infections, it added.
Vietnam is Feng Tay’s biggest footwear manufacturing base, accounting for 52 percent of its total capacity, according to investors’ conference presentation material.
Last year, the Vietnamese factories produced 63 million pairs of sneakers, making up 56 percent of Feng Tay’s overall shipments of 112 million pairs.
Feng Tay last year shipped 9 percent fewer shoes than in 2019 as COVID-19-related restrictions in India forced the company to suspend production there for 37 days, leading to a 29 percent reduction in shipments annually from its Indian factories.
Feng Tay’s second-biggest manufacturing base is India, which contributes 26 percent to the company’s total capacity.
In May, Feng Tay shut down Indian factories for 18 days again due to outbreaks there.
Shoemaker Sports Gear Co (志強國際) yesterday also said it would suspend production at its Vietnamese factories for 14 days to Aug. 2 at the request of local governments.
The company plans to disinfect all factory areas during the period to help prevent COVID-19 infections, it said in a regulatory filing.
“As the third quarter is usually a slow season, the company would allocate production [from other factories] to reduce” the effects of the closures, Sports Gear said.
Textile supplier Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻), which counts Nike and Under Armour Inc among its customers, said it would extend shutdowns started on Saturday at its Vietnamese facilities to Friday.
Other Taiwanese companies with operations in Vietnam — including golf club producer Advanced International Multitech Co Ltd (明安國際), home decor manufacturer Ching Feng Home Fashions Co Ltd (慶豐富), bicycle components maker SR Suntour Inc (榮輪科技), Headway Advanced Materials Inc (展宇科技材料), Evertop Wire Cable Corp (億泰電線電纜) and King Chou Marine Technology Co Ltd (金洲海洋科技) — also said that they would suspend production at their Vietnamese units for up to two weeks.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over