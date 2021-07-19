Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.
The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week.
Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
Acer has over the past few years developed a corporate culture that encourages ranking officials to buy company shares to express confidence in its products.
Acer founder Stan Shih (施振榮) in 2016 said that ownership in the company would make executives feel responsible for the firm’s long-term development instead of operating the company with a short-term view.
The exchange filing showed that Chen and 10 other executives last month purchased a total of 1.067 million Acer shares at an average price of NT$31.31 per share, spending about NT$33.38 million.
Chen bought 150,000 shares, in addition to 750,000 shares he bought earlier this year, it showed.
Acer shares closed up 0.72 percentage points at NT$27.9 in Taipei trading on Friday.
Shares have gained 17.97 percent so far this year, compared with a 21.47 percent increase in the TAIEX.
Diversification efforts over the past few years have borne fruit for Acer, with stable sales and earnings contributions from investments, while its new products, including 5G laptops, Chromebooks, Predator gaming PCs and products of the ConceptD content creator series, also help it compete with other major brands.
In the second quarter, Acer shipped 6.09 million units worldwide, boosting its market share to 7.3 percent, and helping it become the world’s fifth-largest supplier, IDC said in a report on Monday last week.
Global PC shipments — including desktops, laptops and workstations — reached 83.6 million units, up 13.2 percent from a year earlier, despite global component shortages and logistics issues, the report said.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
Reuters, HANOI Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, yesterday suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as COVID-19 curbs shuttered factories in Vietnam’s business hub. Production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, was suspended for 10 days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the global pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels. Companies in Vietnam’s business hub and its neighboring industrial
Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a sharp increase from its iPhone shipments last year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level in the past few years of about 75 million units for the initial run from a device’s launch through the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for this year suggests the company anticipates that its first iPhone launch since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will unlock additional demand. The next iPhones are to be Apple’s second with 5G, a key