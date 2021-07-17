Yulon Motor Co chairperson Lilian Chen (嚴陳莉蓮) on Thursday said that she is optimistic about the domestic auto market for the rest of the year, despite the COVID-19 outbreak in May.
After Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert to level 3 nationwide on May 19, dealership visits by prospective buyers dropped significantly in the second quarter, Chen told a shareholders’ meeting.
However, with the government rolling out its vaccine program and the easing of some restrictions, Yulon could rebound later this year, she said.
New vehicle sales in Taiwan totaled 457,400 units last year, a rise of 4 percent over the previous year, Chen said, attributing the growth to the nation’s success at containing the disease last year.
Yulon sells Nissan brand models, as well as manufactures cars under its own brand, Luxgen.
The company sold a total of 40,258 Nissan and Luxgen cars last year, down 6.52 percent from 2019, she said.
Chen, who took over Yulon after the death of her husband, Kenneth Yen (嚴凱泰), in 2018, said the company has introduced a range of fiscal reforms since then.
Last year, the company reported a net profit of NT$2.73 billion (US$97.5 million), after posting losses in 2019, she said.
Chen told shareholders that the company would continue to optimize the integration of smart manufacturing, most notably in the research and development of new energy vehicles.
She also spoke of Yulon’s investment in the construction of a residential-commercial complex in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), which is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and
Mark Shininger is a like a lot of millennials who played with Pokemon cards during grade school. He traded the collectibles with his friends and competed with his brothers for the shiniest, most powerful characters — until eventually he tired of the hobby, stowed the cards neatly in boxes and grew up. Then last year as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on, Shininger began hearing about vintage Pokemon card sales, sometimes reaching into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. So the 24-year-old mechanical engineer from Random Lake, Wisconsin, dug up his old collection of Pikachus and Charmanders. He logged the creatures into