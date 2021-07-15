Large cruise ships are to be banned from sailing into the center of Venice from Aug. 1, the Italian government announced on Tuesday after years of warnings they risk causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city.
The decision comes just days before a meeting of UNESCO, which had proposed to add Venice to its list of endangered heritage sites.
“The decree adopted today represents an important step for the protection of the Venetian lagoon system,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said after the decree was approved at a Cabinet meeting.
Photo: AP
He added that there would be money to mitigate the impact on employment.
The move would see the biggest ships diverted to the city’s industrial port of Marghera, but that is viewed as only a temporary solution, with ministers calling for ideas on a new permanent terminal.
The passengers aboard cruise ships provide a huge economic boost to Venice, but many residents say the floating hotels should not sail past the iconic St Mark’s Square.
They warn the ships cause large waves that undermine the city’s foundations and harm the fragile ecosystem of its lagoon.
The debate was reignited by the return last month of cruises after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Venice was put on UNESCO’s heritage list in 1987 as an “extraordinary architectural masterpiece,” but the body last month said that there was a need for “more sustainable tourism management.”
After years of debate, Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini said that the government had decided to act now “to avoid the real risk of the city’s inclusion on the endangered world heritage list.”
“From August 1, large ships will no longer be able to reach Venice through the St Mark’s Basin, the St Mark’s Canal or the Giudecca Canal,” Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Enrico Giovannini said.
There would be compensation for those who lose out from the move and 157 million euros (US$185 million) is to be invested in Marghera port.
He said the ban was a “necessary step to protect the environmental, landscape, artistic and cultural integrity of Venice.”
It is to only apply to the biggest ships, with those carrying about 200 passengers viewed as “sustainable” and allowed to enter.
Those that fulfill any of four criteria are to be banned: weighing more than 25,000 tonnes, measuring more than 180m long, more than 35m high or producing more than 0.1 percent sulfur.
Marco Michielli, vice president of tourism association Confturismo, said the new law represented a “good compromise.”
“The Marghera solution would maintain port activity in Venice, on the one hand safeguard jobs and activities, and on the other free up the Giudecca Canal,” he said.
The issue of cruise ships in Venice has sparked global debate, and last month celebrities and cultural figures, including Mick Jagger and Francis Ford Coppola, issued a call for action.
In an open letter to the Italian government calling for a range of measures to better protect the city, they said that the historic site risked being “swept away” by cruise ships.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and