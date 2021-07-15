Rugged PC vendor Getac Technology Corp (神基) yesterday forecast that its sales would increase “by double digits” this year, despite supply chain difficulties.
During the company’s online shareholders’ meeting, Getac chairman James Hwang (黃明漢) said that he is “pinning his hopes on the return of the US and Europe commercial market” for the second half of this year.
“The company is targeting 6 to 12 percent growth in revenue year-on-year in 2021,” Hwang said. “It’s tough, but doable.”
Photo: CNA
Getac, which was founded in 1989, produces rugged computers, mechanical components, aerospace fasteners and automotive components.
The rugged computers are designed for use in difficult environments such as in the military, medical and transportation sectors in which devices need to be water, dust and impact proof.
Hwang forecast increased demand for the company’s rugged computers as Europe and the US reopen for business.
“In the second quarter we are beginning to see more orders and an increase in demand from military and police users in Europe and the US,” Hwang said. “I remain upbeat about the second half of 2021.”
Hwang said that he expects rugged computer sales to grow by 8 to 10 percent for the whole of this year.
“Components shortage is still the wild card,” he said.
While demand for automotive components is being affected by the semiconductor shortage, Hwang said the company still hopes to reach double-digit percentage growth in sales in the segment this year.
“We have seen some delays in the orders, but demand is still there,” he said.
Hwang said that he expects sales of mechanical and electrical parts to remain mostly flat.
As raw material prices and logistical costs increase, Getac is in “rolling discussions” with customers about price increases, Hwang said, adding that most of the company’s customers are aware of the issues.
“Some products have to go up in price,” Hwang said. “After good communication with clients, they understand they must absorb some of the cost increases.”
Getac reported revenue of NT$2.27 billion (US$81.05 million) for last month, up 1.82 percent year-on-year.
Revenue in the first six months of the year was NT$14.91 billion, up 14.72 percent year-on-year.
