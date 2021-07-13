AUTOMAKERS
Mitsubishi fined in Germany
Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Co yesterday confirmed it paid a 25 million euro (US$29.7 million at the current rate of exchange) fine issued by German prosecutors over emissions fraud allegations earlier this year. German authorities last year raided 10 sites as part of a probe into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi vehicles, with prosecutors saying they had opened a fraud investigation. Mitsubishi Motors said it was issued a fine notice of 25 million euros by the Frankfurt prosecutors office in late March. Bloomberg News said the settlement was sealed in March, but had not been previously disclosed.
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook under fire in EU
The European Consumer Organisation yesterday announced it had lodged a complaint with the European Commission against Facebook Inc’s attempt to modify the terms of service for the WhatsApp messaging service. The US tech titan has sought to nudge users of its messenger platform to accept new terms of service, but Facebook denies that this would allow WhatsApp to share more user data with its main social platform. In a statement announcing its complaint, the European Consumer Organisation accused Facebook of “unfairly” pressuring users to accept the handover and failing to explain it.
UNITED KINGDOM
Household wealth rising
A boom in Britain’s housing market and a surge in global share prices have led to windfall gains for middle-income and richer households during the COVID-19 pandemic, research from the Resolution Foundation think tank showed yesterday. The average British household saw its wealth rise by ￡7,800 (US$10,811) due to asset price rises and, to a lesser extent, lower day-to-day spending. The biggest percentage increase in wealth came for those in the middle of the wealth distribution, whose net assets increased in value by 9 percent to ￡80,500 per adult, driven by a sharp rise in house prices.
MEDIA
‘Daily Mail’ to go private
The Rothermere family is considering taking the owner of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper private following a takeover approach for its insurance and risk division. The Rothermere Continuation Ltd would pay ￡2.51 for each remaining share of the company, London-based Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) said in a statement yesterday. That implies an enterprise value of ￡810 million for the rest of the company, with DMGT assuming ￡230 million in debt. If the possible offer for Risk Management Solutions is declared unconditional, DMGT would pay a special dividend of cash and noncash assets, valued at about ￡6.10 per share, including its shares in auto-marketplace start-up Cazoo.
SHIPPING
Suez Canal nets US$5.84bn
The Suez Canal netted Egypt a record US$5.84 billion in the past tax year, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie said on Sunday. “Despite various challenges, revenues from the canal rose sharply” in the fiscal year ending June 30, Rabie said. Authorities netted “the highest revenues in the history of the canal, hitting $5.84 billion,” a more than 2 percent higher increase from the previous year, he said in a statement. The SCA said that 9,763 ships had passed through the canal in the first six months of the year, 2 percent more than the same period last year. About 19,000 ships passed through the canal last year, it said.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33