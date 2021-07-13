World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Mitsubishi fined in Germany

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Co yesterday confirmed it paid a 25 million euro (US$29.7 million at the current rate of exchange) fine issued by German prosecutors over emissions fraud allegations earlier this year. German authorities last year raided 10 sites as part of a probe into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi vehicles, with prosecutors saying they had opened a fraud investigation. Mitsubishi Motors said it was issued a fine notice of 25 million euros by the Frankfurt prosecutors office in late March. Bloomberg News said the settlement was sealed in March, but had not been previously disclosed.

TECHNOLOGY

Facebook under fire in EU

The European Consumer Organisation yesterday announced it had lodged a complaint with the European Commission against Facebook Inc’s attempt to modify the terms of service for the WhatsApp messaging service. The US tech titan has sought to nudge users of its messenger platform to accept new terms of service, but Facebook denies that this would allow WhatsApp to share more user data with its main social platform. In a statement announcing its complaint, the European Consumer Organisation accused Facebook of “unfairly” pressuring users to accept the handover and failing to explain it.

UNITED KINGDOM

Household wealth rising

A boom in Britain’s housing market and a surge in global share prices have led to windfall gains for middle-income and richer households during the COVID-19 pandemic, research from the Resolution Foundation think tank showed yesterday. The average British household saw its wealth rise by ￡7,800 (US$10,811) due to asset price rises and, to a lesser extent, lower day-to-day spending. The biggest percentage increase in wealth came for those in the middle of the wealth distribution, whose net assets increased in value by 9 percent to ￡80,500 per adult, driven by a sharp rise in house prices.

MEDIA

‘Daily Mail’ to go private

The Rothermere family is considering taking the owner of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper private following a takeover approach for its insurance and risk division. The Rothermere Continuation Ltd would pay ￡2.51 for each remaining share of the company, London-based Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) said in a statement yesterday. That implies an enterprise value of ￡810 million for the rest of the company, with DMGT assuming ￡230 million in debt. If the possible offer for Risk Management Solutions is declared unconditional, DMGT would pay a special dividend of cash and noncash assets, valued at about ￡6.10 per share, including its shares in auto-marketplace start-up Cazoo.

SHIPPING

Suez Canal nets US$5.84bn

The Suez Canal netted Egypt a record US$5.84 billion in the past tax year, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie said on Sunday. “Despite various challenges, revenues from the canal rose sharply” in the fiscal year ending June 30, Rabie said. Authorities netted “the highest revenues in the history of the canal, hitting $5.84 billion,” a more than 2 percent higher increase from the previous year, he said in a statement. The SCA said that 9,763 ships had passed through the canal in the first six months of the year, 2 percent more than the same period last year. About 19,000 ships passed through the canal last year, it said.