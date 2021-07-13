Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) on Sunday reported a net profit of NT$12.95 billion (US$462.25 million) for last month, compared with a net loss of NT$1.1 billion a year earlier due to recognition of a NT$8.8 billion investment loss in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada International Tbk PT.
The company’s life insurance unit, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), generated net profit of NT$11.48 billion last month, doubling from NT$5 billion a month earlier.
Profit was pushed up by the New Taiwan dollar weakening against the US dollar last month, which helped reduce the insurer’s foreign-exchange hedging costs, as well as by the booming global financial markets, it said.
Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co
In addition to the life insurer’s book value surpassing NT$730 billion, its risk-based capital exceeded 360 percent to reach a record high, which indicated that it would be able to weather any coming volatility, it said.
For the first six months, Cathay Financial’s cumulative net profit was NT$91.46 billion, up 183 percent from NT$32.25 billion a year earlier, reaching a record high, the company said, adding that earnings per share were NT$6.65.
Cathay Life’s cumulative net profit in the first six months advanced 292 percent year-on-year to NT$77.52 billion, it said.
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) reported that net profit surged 324 percent annually to NT$12.87 billion last month, as its life insurance arm, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽), took advantage of booming markets to seize capital gains, making a net profit of NT$9.37 billion, up 245 percent year on year, the company said in a statement.
As Fubon Financial had obtained a 55.76 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), it last month recognized NT$240 million as an investment gain, which was more than half of Jih Sun’s net profits of NT$428 million last month, it said.
For the first six months, Fubon Financial saw its net profit rise 135 percent year-on-year to NT$87.61 billion, second only to Cathay Financial, but Fubon’s earning per share of NT$8.29 ranked first among all financial conglomerates, it said.
Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) reported net profit of NT$5.94 billion for last month, which was not only about seven times higher than the NT$770 million it recorded a month earlier, but also ranked the company third in terms of profits among all financial conglomerates last month, corporate data showed.
Taishin Financial attributed the rising profit to recognition of an investment gain of NT$9.18 billion, as at the end of last month it closed a deal to fully acquire Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan (保德信人壽), which was renamed Taishin Life Insurance Co Ltd (台新人壽), it said.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33