Wistron revenue dips 8.9 percent

CAPPED PRODUCTION: Despite increases in orders, manufacturers have struggled to keep pace, with Wistron, Inventec, Quanta and Pegatron all reporting annual declines

Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) on Thursday reported revenue of NT$71.9 billion (US$2.56 billion) for last month, up 17.92 percent month-on-month, but down 8.98 percent year-on-year, as component shortages limited its ability to fill orders.

Orders far outpaced the company’s ability to produce goods, whether it was laptops, servers, desktops or monitors, Wistron said in a statement, adding that it was uncertain when the shortages would end.

In the first six months of the year, cumulative revenue decreased 4.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$378.24 billion, the company said.

Wistron Corp logo is pictured at the firm’s headquarters in Taipei on July 23 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

In a separate statement, Wistron said it would acquire 100 percent of Kaohsiung Opto-Electrics Inc (KOE, 高雄晶傑達光電), a wholly owned subsidiary of JDI Taiwan Inc (台灣晶端顯示), itself a subsdiary of Tokyo-based Japan Display Inc.

The purchase, to be made through Wistron’s Wise Cap Ltd (鼎創) subsidiary, is tentatively set at a transaction value of ￥8 billion (US$72.62 million).

“The final price will be confirmed after the related parties complete due diligence and sign the share purchase agreement,” Wistron said.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this quarter.

“Through this acquisition, Wistron will further strengthen its partnership with JDI, and continue to expand the capacity and product portfolio of KOE,” it said.

Fellow contract electronics maker Inventec Corp (英業達) reported revenue of NT$41.27 billion for last month, up 16.79 percent month-on-month, but down 22.72 percent year-on-year.

In the first six months, revenue totaled NT$226.65 billion, down 4.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Inventec’s product lineup includes notebook computers, smart devices and servers, but component shortages remain an issue and affect its ability to fulfill orders, it said.

Bigger rivals Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) and Pegatron Corp (和碩) posted mixed revenue results for last month and the first half of the year.

Quanta’s sales last month decreased 3.3 percent year-on-year to NT$90.39 billion, but sales in the first half of the year increased 14.9 percent to NT$529.23 billion.

Compal’s sales increased 11.92 percent to NT$91.44 billion last month and rose 19.13 percent to NT$530.98 billion in the first half of the year, while Pegatron’s sales declined 19.17 percent year-on-year to NT$88.87 billion last month and also fell 19.4 percent to NT$488.82 billion in the first six months.