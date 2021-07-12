EVA Air unveils digital virus test results program

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Thursday launched a digital platform for passengers to upload COVID-19 test results and proof of vaccination against the virus, as the airline aims to reduce physical contact between passengers and crew members, the company said in a statement last week.

The airline initially offered the service to passengers on its two most popular routes, from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Los Angeles and San Francisco, it said.

Instead of showing proof of a negative test result at the check-in desk, passengers could upload the QR code on the result of their negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the airline to verify in advance, it said.

A passenger holds up a smartphone showing her COVID-19 test results at a check-in counter at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday. Photo courtesy of EVA Airways Corp

“With the new system, the procedure of examining passengers’ PCR test results will be streamlined, and unnecessary physical contact between crew and passengers can be avoided,” EVA Airways said.

However, passengers should carry their physical test report with them, as border officials in Taiwan and the US might need to check the document, it said.

Digital COVID-19 information is expected to play an increasingly large role in international air travel, as many countries are starting to request test reports and proof of vaccination before boarding, EVA Air said.

The airline is in talks with the International Air Transport Association about the integration of its platform with the agency’s passenger health database, it said.

EVA Air’s cumulative revenue for the first five months of the year fell 16 percent year-on-year to NT$36.13 billion (US$1.29 billion), with passenger revenue diving 85 percent to NT$2.88 billion, while revenue from its cargo business expanded 75 percent to NT$2.84 billion, company data showed.