Samsung Electronics Co yesterday forecast an expectations-beating jump of more than 53 percent in second-quarter operating profit, thanks to strong chip prices and operations resuming at a key US factory.
The world’s biggest smartphone maker said in an earnings estimate that it expected operating profit of about 12.5 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the second quarter, up from 8.15 trillion won last year.
The figures were ahead of an 11 trillion won average of estimates, Bloomberg News reported.
Photo: EPA-EFE
COVID-19 pandemic-driven working from home has boosted demand for devices powered by Samsung’s chips, as well as home appliances, such as TVs and washing machines.
It estimated sales for the period at 63 trillion won, up about 19 percent year-on-year.
Analysts said the company has had a particular boost from memorychip price hikes.
Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) last month expected prices of memory chips, especially DRAM — widely used in servers and mobile phones — to rise through the third quarter of this year as a “severe undersupply situation persists.”
Samsung’s earnings “will remain solid, mostly due to increased demand for memory chips, rising DRAM prices,” said Tom Kang, a research director at market researcher Counterpoint.
Power outages across Texas — caused by a severe winter storm — shut down semiconductor factories clustered around Austin in February, including Samsung’s.
The firm lost more than 300 billion won due to the suspension, Yonhap news agency reported.
Samsung said the production line in Texas was “fully normalized in the second quarter,” and IBK Investment & Securities Co analyst Kim Woon-ho said the factory’s resumption had been positive for second-quarter earnings.
However, the company’s smartphone shipments are estimated to have dropped as sales slowed for its latest flagship product, the Galaxy S21, launched in January.
“It is estimated that Samsung’s mobile production lines in Vietnam and India did not operate properly due to COVID lockdown,” Kim said in a report.
Moody’s Investors Service vice president Gloria Tsuen had a positive outlook for the firm for the second half of the year.
“The key earnings driver for Samsung will still be semiconductors,” Tsuen said.
However, the company faces legal challenges.
Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is on trial, charged with manipulating a takeover to smooth his succession at the top of Samsung Group.
Lee was separately jailed in January over a sprawling corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
South Korea’s corporate leaders and academics say a leadership vacuum could hamper the firm’s decisionmaking on large-scale investments, previously key to its global rise.
Meanwhile, LG Electronics Inc, South Korea’s second-largest appliance maker, forecast a 65.5 percent jump in operating profit for the second quarter to 1.1 trillion won.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US
Don Joyce, a Nokia Corp manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line Internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX). Starlink, which cost him C$600 (US$487) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides “blindingly fast” speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. However, the beta test customer said he experiences dropouts during calls on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. “If you’re in the city and you have alternatives, I wouldn’t recommend it, but if you’re in the country, like in the