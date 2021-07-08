A fire triggered by an explosion broke out early yesterday at a chemical plant operated by Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) in Kaohsiung, but there were no casualties.
The Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau said that the local fire department was alerted to the fire at 2:33am, and mobilized 17 vehicles and 35 firefighters to battle the blaze at the company’s plant in Linyuan District (林園).
The fire was extinguished at 3:37am, the bureau said.
The blaze was started by an explosion in a silo used to store polypropylene pellets, a thermoplastic polymer used for plastic applications, it said.
Initial findings indicated that the explosion was caused by static electricity, the bureau said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
In a later statement, Formosa Plastics apologized for the incident and the air pollution generated by the fire’s unusually dense smoke.
The plant’s operations were unaffected, the company said.
If it is found that the fire resulted from poor management, the company could be fined NT$450,000 in line with the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法), the bureau said.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US
Don Joyce, a Nokia Corp manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line Internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX). Starlink, which cost him C$600 (US$487) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides “blindingly fast” speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. However, the beta test customer said he experiences dropouts during calls on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. “If you’re in the city and you have alternatives, I wouldn’t recommend it, but if you’re in the country, like in the