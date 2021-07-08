Fubon Securities Investment Services Co (富邦投顧) sees the combined profit of all local publicly traded firms rising 30 percent year-on-year to NT$3.3 trillion (US$117.9 billion) this year, laying a foundation for the TAIEX to advance, Fubon Securities Investment Services chairman Charles Hsiao (蕭乾祥) said in a videoconference yesterday.
The company has an upbeat outlook on local companies on the back of the nation’s strong export orders, which hit a record high of US$256.1 billion in the first five months of the year, as well as their robust profit growth in the first quarter, Hsiao said.
The firm expects the average forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of local listed shares to be 14 to 17, and the TAIEX to be in the 15,000 to 18,600 points range by the end of this year, he said.
Photo courtesy of Fubon Financial Holding Co
Unlike trailing PE ratio, the ratio of a company’s current share price to its past earnings per share, forward PE ratio uses a company’s estimated future earnings and indicates whether a share is worth buying.
However, given that the TAIEX is at a comparatively high level and foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of local stocks in the past two months, it is likely that volatility would increase in the second half of the year, he added.
Hsiao recommended that investors hedge against that volatility in four sectors — chipmakers; suppliers of high-speed communications equipment; green energy, and sports and leisure, such as sports equipment and apparel makers.
In related news, the net foreign fund outflow totaled US$1.91 billion last month, the highest in a single month this year, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
The outflows could be attributed to foreign investors selling a net NT$51.03 billion of local shares last month, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
In the first six months of the year, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$382.7 billion of local shares.
That breaks down into a net sale of NT$384.7 billion of shares listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and a net purchase of NT$2 billion of shares listed on the Taipei Exchange, commission data showed.
However, Taiwan posted a net foreign fund inflow of US$10.91 billion in the first half of this year.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US
Don Joyce, a Nokia Corp manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line Internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX). Starlink, which cost him C$600 (US$487) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides “blindingly fast” speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. However, the beta test customer said he experiences dropouts during calls on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. “If you’re in the city and you have alternatives, I wouldn’t recommend it, but if you’re in the country, like in the