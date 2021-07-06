Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported revenue of NT$401.62 billion (US$14.39 billion) for last month, down 11.74 percent month-on-month, but up 11.40 percent year-on-year.
Last month’s figure marked a record-high June for Hon Hai, which the company attributed to a strong showing from its consumer electronics business, followed by its components and cloud network segments.
BENEFICIAL TRENDS
Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times
The world’s largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler is benefiting from continued demand for high-end servers and laptops, iPhone 12s and 5G base stations, as consumers snatch up devices for remote work and schooling, as well as entertainment, while companies invest in technology, expanding data center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities, analyst said.
Revenue in the second quarter was NT$1.36 trillion, up 20 percent from a year earlier and also the highest for the April-to-June period, Hon Hai said.
Year-to-date revenue totaled NT$2.7 trillion, up 31.21 percent from the same period last year, the company said in a statement.
LARGAN REVENUE DOWN
Separately, Largan Precision Co (大立光) reported revenue of NT$3.37 billion for last month, down 1 percent from the previous month and 19 percent lower than a year earlier.
The smartphone camera lens supplier’s second-quarter revenue was NT$10.11 billion, down 20 percent from a year earlier, with revenue in the first half of the year decreasing 15 percent to NT$21.93 billion, Largan said in a statement.
The company, which plans to hold an investors’ conference on Thursday, said that this month would be better than last month as customers begin to purchase lenses for new handset models.
High-end products of 20 megapixels or greater accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the company’s sales last month, and 10 to 20-megapixel lenses accounted for 50 to 60 percent of sales, while 8-megapixel products accounted for less than 10 percent, and products in the “other” category made up 10 to 20 percent.
QISDA REVENUE RISES
Contract electronics maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) said in a regulatory filing that revenue reached NT$20.5 billion last month, increasing 13.06 percent from May and 32.59 percent from a year earlier.
The company attributed the increase to strong demand for products, as well as contributions from subsidiaries.
Revenue in the second quarter grew 28 percent year-on-year to NT$56 billion, while cumulative revenue in the first six months increased 28.98 percent to NT$106.89 billion, it said.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. “He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview. Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s