Hon Hai posts record June revenue of NT$401.62bn

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported revenue of NT$401.62 billion (US$14.39 billion) for last month, down 11.74 percent month-on-month, but up 11.40 percent year-on-year.

Last month’s figure marked a record-high June for Hon Hai, which the company attributed to a strong showing from its consumer electronics business, followed by its components and cloud network segments.

BENEFICIAL TRENDS

The logo and name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, known internationally as Foxconn, is pictured outside a company office in Taipei on Jan. 4. Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times

The world’s largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler is benefiting from continued demand for high-end servers and laptops, iPhone 12s and 5G base stations, as consumers snatch up devices for remote work and schooling, as well as entertainment, while companies invest in technology, expanding data center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities, analyst said.

Revenue in the second quarter was NT$1.36 trillion, up 20 percent from a year earlier and also the highest for the April-to-June period, Hon Hai said.

Year-to-date revenue totaled NT$2.7 trillion, up 31.21 percent from the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

LARGAN REVENUE DOWN

Separately, Largan Precision Co (大立光) reported revenue of NT$3.37 billion for last month, down 1 percent from the previous month and 19 percent lower than a year earlier.

The smartphone camera lens supplier’s second-quarter revenue was NT$10.11 billion, down 20 percent from a year earlier, with revenue in the first half of the year decreasing 15 percent to NT$21.93 billion, Largan said in a statement.

The company, which plans to hold an investors’ conference on Thursday, said that this month would be better than last month as customers begin to purchase lenses for new handset models.

High-end products of 20 megapixels or greater accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the company’s sales last month, and 10 to 20-megapixel lenses accounted for 50 to 60 percent of sales, while 8-megapixel products accounted for less than 10 percent, and products in the “other” category made up 10 to 20 percent.

QISDA REVENUE RISES

Contract electronics maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) said in a regulatory filing that revenue reached NT$20.5 billion last month, increasing 13.06 percent from May and 32.59 percent from a year earlier.

The company attributed the increase to strong demand for products, as well as contributions from subsidiaries.

Revenue in the second quarter grew 28 percent year-on-year to NT$56 billion, while cumulative revenue in the first six months increased 28.98 percent to NT$106.89 billion, it said.