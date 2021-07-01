As water levels at most reservoirs in Taiwan have risen due to rains over the past few weeks, the Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday removed all water supply restrictions for Hsinchu and Chiayi counties, as well as Tainan, allowing farmers in these areas to plant rice for this year’s second harvest.
A water supply alert level for Taoyuan has also been downgraded from “yellow” to “green,” the lowest alert level, removing water restrictions for households, but requiring industrial users to reduce daily water consumption by 5 percent, the ministry said.
Taichung remains on “orange” alert, with limits on water use and reduced pressure, it said.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
Miaoli County remains on “yellow” alert, which means reduced water pressure, but no obligation for large users to reduce daily usage, it added.
As water resources for industrial and household use stabilize, the ministry said it would focus on the nation’s farmers, who still hope that they can plant rice for a second harvest after irrigation for the first harvest was largely impeded by restrictions in many areas.
Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said that the ministry would cautiously prioritize farmers in its distribution plan while ensuring sustainable levels at the nation’s reservoirs.
A Water Resources Agency survey showed that levels at some reservoirs have continued to rise, with Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Second Reservoir (寶二水庫) at 96 percent of capacity, Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) at 98 percent, and Yunlin County’s Hushan Reservoir (湖山水庫) and Tainan’s Nanhua Reservoir (南化水庫) at full capacity.
Resources at most other key reservoirs have also been replenished, with the exception of Miaoli County’s Yongheshan Reservoir (永和山水庫), at 47 percent, and Taichung’s Techi Reservoir (德基水庫), at 34 percent.
“According to predictions from the Central Weather Bureau, we are going to see normal rains in July, slightly less than normal in August and slightly above average in September, so we can look forward to the water situation continuing to improve,” Tseng said.
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
‘NO ADVERSE REACTIONS’: UB-612 showed good results against the Delta variant, while consistency met the standards for emergency use authorization, the firm said United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations. United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company. The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting