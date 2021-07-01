Water curbs for Hsinchu and Chiayi counties removed

As water levels at most reservoirs in Taiwan have risen due to rains over the past few weeks, the Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday removed all water supply restrictions for Hsinchu and Chiayi counties, as well as Tainan, allowing farmers in these areas to plant rice for this year’s second harvest.

A water supply alert level for Taoyuan has also been downgraded from “yellow” to “green,” the lowest alert level, removing water restrictions for households, but requiring industrial users to reduce daily water consumption by 5 percent, the ministry said.

Taichung remains on “orange” alert, with limits on water use and reduced pressure, it said.

Boats are moored on Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan’s Dasi District yesterday. The reservoir is at 71 percent of capacity thanks to sufficient rain in the past few weeks. Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times

Miaoli County remains on “yellow” alert, which means reduced water pressure, but no obligation for large users to reduce daily usage, it added.

As water resources for industrial and household use stabilize, the ministry said it would focus on the nation’s farmers, who still hope that they can plant rice for a second harvest after irrigation for the first harvest was largely impeded by restrictions in many areas.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said that the ministry would cautiously prioritize farmers in its distribution plan while ensuring sustainable levels at the nation’s reservoirs.

A Water Resources Agency survey showed that levels at some reservoirs have continued to rise, with Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Second Reservoir (寶二水庫) at 96 percent of capacity, Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) at 98 percent, and Yunlin County’s Hushan Reservoir (湖山水庫) and Tainan’s Nanhua Reservoir (南化水庫) at full capacity.

Resources at most other key reservoirs have also been replenished, with the exception of Miaoli County’s Yongheshan Reservoir (永和山水庫), at 47 percent, and Taichung’s Techi Reservoir (德基水庫), at 34 percent.

“According to predictions from the Central Weather Bureau, we are going to see normal rains in July, slightly less than normal in August and slightly above average in September, so we can look forward to the water situation continuing to improve,” Tseng said.