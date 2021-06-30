A Thai tiger park in Phuket is gearing up to welcome back overseas visitors this week, as businesses on the resort island hope to benefit from a pilot program to allow tourists in the Southeast Asian country.
Under the plan, foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 can bypass quarantine requirements and freely move around the island.
After 14 days, barring any virus issues, they can travel elsewhere in Thailand.
Photo: Reuters
Tiger Kingdom general manager Chadarat Taodaeng said that the park had taken precautions ahead of tomorrow’s reopening to ensure that foreign visitors are comfortable.
“We have vaccinated more than 90 percent of our staff and also trained them about the ‘new normal’ tourism,” he said.
The park, which offers close encounters with big cats, is home to more than 50 tigers and a cheetah.
Since the pandemic, visitor numbers have slumped from nearly 1,000 a day to fewer than 20.
Thailand missed out on about US$50 billion in tourism revenue last year as foreign arrivals plunged 83 percent to 6.7 million, from a record 39.9 million in 2019.
Phuket was hit particularly hard by job losses and business closings.
“I’m happy that finally there will be people visiting the tigers, and Phuket city will be bustling again,” park assistant manager Phonphawit Ton-od said, adding that the reopening would “help with both tigers’ and the staff’s mental health.”
There has been an increase in popularity of such parks, despite criticism by conservationists and concerns over safety after some instances of maulings.
For the Thai government, bringing back visitors has been a priority.
The government hopes Phuket’s pilot program will draw 129,000 visitors to Thailand in the third quarter of this year, a number still far below the average 3.3 million monthly arrivals in 2019.
“I’m happy about the park reopening, because our cheetah, Gregor, loves being around tourists and staff,” keeper Abdulrahim A-waekechi said.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and