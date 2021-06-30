Dyaco to expand facilities in Taiwan, buy land in US

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Fitness equipment maker Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) is to expand its production facilities domestically, and buy land in the US for warehousing and customer service needs, the company said on Monday.

Citing a “positive mid-to-long-term outlook,” the company’s board of directors yesterday approved a plan to expand its production facilities in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), Dyaco said in a news release.

It plans to build three new production lines for elliptical trainers on a 2,400 ping (7,920m2) plot of land in Dajia, which it acquired in the third quarter of last year from President Plastic Products Manufacturing Co (統一塑膠), Dyaco said.

The Dyaco International Inc logo and name are pictured at the company’s headquarters in Taipei on Sept. 12, 2016. Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times

Dyaco makes elliptical trainers, its second-biggest product line by sales, at a plant in Changhua County and the Dajia facility is to have double that capacity, the company said.

Construction of the new plant is expected to start next month after the company obtains regulatory permission, Dyaco said, adding that it expects the new facility to start trial production in the third quarter of next year.

Its US subsidiary, Spirit Fitness, is to buy more land in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where it is headquartered, Dyaco said.

Dyaco’s board approved an investment of US$9 million to obtain 24,483.4 ping of land from Jonesboro authorities at a site about 2.4km from the Spirit Fitness headquarters.

Construction of the facilities in the US is to start next quarter and be completed by the third quarter of next year, Dyaco said.

Dyaco acquired Spirit Fitness in 2008. The subsidiary is responsible for the Spirit Fitness, Xterra Fitness and Sole Fitness brands in the US market, where sales last year increased 41.49 percent, 107 percent and 290 percent year-on-year respectively for the brands as demand for treadmills, elliptical trainers and fitness bikes increased amid a home fitness equipment boom.

“By expanding our warehouses and customer service center, we are helping our brands compete by consolidating our resources,” Dyaco said.