World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Pork prices to get support

The National Development and Reform Commission yesterday said that central and local governments would start buying pork for state reserves to support prices that have plunged in the past few months. Prices last week entered an “excessive decline,” the agency said in a notice on WeChat, without providing details on volumes to be purchased. The move comes after live hog prices at the world’s top pork producer plunged 65 percent from January to early this month, eroding profits for farmers and raising concerns that many would stop farming, triggering shortages later on.

INDONESIA

Value-added tax to rise

The government plans to increase its value-added tax (VAT) rate to 12 percent from 10 percent, and begin imposing the levy on some essential goods and services as part of a wider tax overhaul. The 12 percent VAT would be a general tariff covering most goods and services, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday, as parliament began deliberating the proposal. The VAT would also be broadened beyond the existing single-tariff structure so that certain items could carry a rate of 5 to 25 percent — for example, depending on the price of the products.

APPAREL

Burberry CEO to step down

British luxury fashion house Burberry Group PLC yesterday said that its chief executive officer, Marco Gobbetti, would leave the group at the end of the year and return to Italy. It comes one month after the pandemic-hit group announced a strong sales recovery. “The board and I are naturally disappointed by Marco’s decision, but we understand and fully respect his desire to return to Italy after nearly 20 years abroad,” chairman Gerry Murphy said in a statement. Gobbetti is to leave after nearly five years in the role. “With Burberry re-energized and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down,” Gobbetti added in the statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

UK, Singapore to cut barriers

The government has started negotiations with Singapore on cutting barriers to digital trade, seeking to go further than the rollover free-trade agreement that they struck when Britain left the EU. The two sides want to make it easier for companies to trade by using technology such as e-contracts and e-signatures, the Department for International Trade said in a statement. Singapore is the kingdom’s 21st-largest trading partner globally, accounting for 1.2 percent of the kingdom’s total trade. “Our ambition is to make the UK a global hub for services and digital trade,” Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said.

BANKING

Kakao Bank plans IPO

Kakao Bank, the Internet-only lender backed by South Korea’s Kakao Corp, is planning to raise as much as US$2.3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO). The bank is selling 65.45 million new shares at between 33,000 won and 39,000 won (US$292 and US$35) apiece, a company filing showed yesterday. At the top end of the range, the company would raise 2.55 trillion won and have a market capitalization of more than US$16 billion, based on the total outstanding stock after the debut. The listing could make Kakao Bank the third most-valuable lender in South Korea, after KB Financial Group Inc and Shinhan Financial Group Co.