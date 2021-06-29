CHINA
Pork prices to get support
The National Development and Reform Commission yesterday said that central and local governments would start buying pork for state reserves to support prices that have plunged in the past few months. Prices last week entered an “excessive decline,” the agency said in a notice on WeChat, without providing details on volumes to be purchased. The move comes after live hog prices at the world’s top pork producer plunged 65 percent from January to early this month, eroding profits for farmers and raising concerns that many would stop farming, triggering shortages later on.
INDONESIA
Value-added tax to rise
The government plans to increase its value-added tax (VAT) rate to 12 percent from 10 percent, and begin imposing the levy on some essential goods and services as part of a wider tax overhaul. The 12 percent VAT would be a general tariff covering most goods and services, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday, as parliament began deliberating the proposal. The VAT would also be broadened beyond the existing single-tariff structure so that certain items could carry a rate of 5 to 25 percent — for example, depending on the price of the products.
APPAREL
Burberry CEO to step down
British luxury fashion house Burberry Group PLC yesterday said that its chief executive officer, Marco Gobbetti, would leave the group at the end of the year and return to Italy. It comes one month after the pandemic-hit group announced a strong sales recovery. “The board and I are naturally disappointed by Marco’s decision, but we understand and fully respect his desire to return to Italy after nearly 20 years abroad,” chairman Gerry Murphy said in a statement. Gobbetti is to leave after nearly five years in the role. “With Burberry re-energized and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down,” Gobbetti added in the statement.
UNITED KINGDOM
UK, Singapore to cut barriers
The government has started negotiations with Singapore on cutting barriers to digital trade, seeking to go further than the rollover free-trade agreement that they struck when Britain left the EU. The two sides want to make it easier for companies to trade by using technology such as e-contracts and e-signatures, the Department for International Trade said in a statement. Singapore is the kingdom’s 21st-largest trading partner globally, accounting for 1.2 percent of the kingdom’s total trade. “Our ambition is to make the UK a global hub for services and digital trade,” Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said.
BANKING
Kakao Bank plans IPO
Kakao Bank, the Internet-only lender backed by South Korea’s Kakao Corp, is planning to raise as much as US$2.3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO). The bank is selling 65.45 million new shares at between 33,000 won and 39,000 won (US$292 and US$35) apiece, a company filing showed yesterday. At the top end of the range, the company would raise 2.55 trillion won and have a market capitalization of more than US$16 billion, based on the total outstanding stock after the debut. The listing could make Kakao Bank the third most-valuable lender in South Korea, after KB Financial Group Inc and Shinhan Financial Group Co.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with