European shares on Friday remained just below record highs, with a boost from the financial and materials sectors, while Credit Suisse Group AG rose after a Reuters report that it was considering a merger with UBS Group AG.
The scandal-hit Swiss bank was up 1.9 percent as the report said Credit Suisse’s management was under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan. UBS shares were up 0.2 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.13 percent to 457.63, ending the week with gains of 1.23 percent following sharp swings on concerns of higher inflation hitting real income and leading central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected.
With the US Federal Reserve this week sending out mixed messages on how hot it would let inflation run, a weaker-than-expected reading on US personal consumption expenditures data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus.
“What has been remarkable is how indices globally have shrugged off the Fed’s apparent change of outlook ... and have resumed the march higher, presumably following the dangling carrot of economic growth as the world returns to normal,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
The STOXX 600 fell sharply from record highs last week after a surprisingly hawkish tone from Fed officials roiled global financial markets.
The European Central Bank has reiterated that it was too soon to taper monetary policy in Europe.
London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.37 percent to record its best week in over a month, extending previous session gains as the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday left interest rates unchanged near record lows.
Energy shares climbed 0.9 percent, while BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Rio Tinto Group were among the top boosts to the blue-chip index.
“The UK market is the cheapest market right now relative to its European peers and support from the BOE will just add to the market positive narrative,” Forte Securities sales trader Keith Temperton said.
The European banking index rose 0.6 percent and ended the week with gains of about 2 percent as investors returned to economically sensitive sectors. Other so-called value stocks including miners and energy were also among the top gainers on the week.
Construction-related stocks added 0.2 percent following a jump in the US infrastructure sector as US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan US Senate infrastructure deal.
German stocks rose 0.1 percent as a report showed consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into next month.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels