Europe stocks stay just below record highs

Reuters





European shares on Friday remained just below record highs, with a boost from the financial and materials sectors, while Credit Suisse Group AG rose after a Reuters report that it was considering a merger with UBS Group AG.

The scandal-hit Swiss bank was up 1.9 percent as the report said Credit Suisse’s management was under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan. UBS shares were up 0.2 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.13 percent to 457.63, ending the week with gains of 1.23 percent following sharp swings on concerns of higher inflation hitting real income and leading central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

With the US Federal Reserve this week sending out mixed messages on how hot it would let inflation run, a weaker-than-expected reading on US personal consumption expenditures data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus.

“What has been remarkable is how indices globally have shrugged off the Fed’s apparent change of outlook ... and have resumed the march higher, presumably following the dangling carrot of economic growth as the world returns to normal,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

The STOXX 600 fell sharply from record highs last week after a surprisingly hawkish tone from Fed officials roiled global financial markets.

The European Central Bank has reiterated that it was too soon to taper monetary policy in Europe.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.37 percent to record its best week in over a month, extending previous session gains as the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday left interest rates unchanged near record lows.

Energy shares climbed 0.9 percent, while BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Rio Tinto Group were among the top boosts to the blue-chip index.

“The UK market is the cheapest market right now relative to its European peers and support from the BOE will just add to the market positive narrative,” Forte Securities sales trader Keith Temperton said.

The European banking index rose 0.6 percent and ended the week with gains of about 2 percent as investors returned to economically sensitive sectors. Other so-called value stocks including miners and energy were also among the top gainers on the week.

Construction-related stocks added 0.2 percent following a jump in the US infrastructure sector as US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan US Senate infrastructure deal.

German stocks rose 0.1 percent as a report showed consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into next month.