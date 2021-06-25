Retail sales dropped 5.8 percent sequentially to NT$309.6 billion (US$11.06 billion) last month as shopping malls were hit hard by measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed on Wednesday.
On an annual basis, retail sales gained 2.8 percent, the data showed.
Sales at department stores plunged 44 percent to NT$19.6 billion last month from April after a level 3 COVID-19 alert was implemented in the middle of last month, while clothing sales plummeted 35.6 percent month-on-month to NT$16.5 billion, it showed.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Supermarkets benefited from the restriction as people stocked up on foodstuffs, with sales surging 45.4 percent month-on-month to NT$25.1 billion, the data showed.
As people were advised not to go out, e-commerce sales expanded 21.6 percent to NT$24.9 billion, it showed.
Sales at restaurants contracted 23.7 percent to NT$50.2 billion as businesses were only allowed to offer takeouts.
The downward trend in retail sales is expected to carry into this month, the ministry said, citing a survey it conducted.
“Some business owners are doing their best to promote delivery and pick-up service to buffer the worst of the damage,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said. “However, the serious COVID-19 conditions have caused a massive revenue slide in the food and beverage sector.”
During the first five months of this year, retail sales increased 9.6 percent annually to NT$1.64 trillion, the data showed.
Meanwhile, wholesalers posted revenue of NT$988.1 billion last month, up 23.9 percent year-on-year, making it the best May on record for the sector, it showed.
The ministry attributed the figure to a global economic recovery and strong demand for computers, tablets and servers, in addition to a lower comparison base from May last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic affected economies worldwide.
On a month-on-month basis, wholesale revenue declined 1.8 percent, the ministry said, adding that the downward trend would likely persist this month.
In the first five months of this year, wholesalers posted revenues of NT$4.82 trillion, up 18 percent year-on-year, also a record, the data showed.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for