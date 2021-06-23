The TAIEX would hover at about 17,470 points at the end of this year, with the weighted index witnessing more volatility in the third quarter due to uncertainty over the US’ monetary policy, UBS Securities Pte Ltd, Taipei Branch said yesterday.
The TAIEX yesterday closed up 0.07 percent at 17,075.55 points, down 3 percent from a record high of 17,595 points on April 27, but up 16 percent year to date, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
The benchmark index is likely to remain at this high level at the end of the year, despite a spate of COVID-19 infections, as solid corporate revenues and exports should support the index, UBS analyst Ally Chen (陳玟瑾) told a videoconference.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
“For those companies we cover, we estimate their combined profits would grow more than 30 percent this year from last year,” she said.
Although the TAIEX fell after COVID-19 cases surged last month, it has quickly recovered, she added.
However, “huge volatility” in Taiwanese equities is also possible next quarter, as local stocks would be affected if the US Federal Reserve were to announce new liquidity-tightening measures, she said.
In 2013, when the Fed announced that it was ending its bond-buying program, which it began in 2008 in response to the financial crisis, the news took a toll on local stocks, Chen said.
However, by the time the Fed started reducing its purchases in 2014, local stocks had regained their momentum due to solid fundamentals, she said.
“Therefore, we might see a similar impact on the TAIEX next quarter, and we suggest investors avoid overpriced stocks that are less resilient to a tighter monetary policy,” Chen said.
Investors are also advised to monitor several key gauges, including corporate revenues, growth in demand for end products from the US and Europe after COVID-19 lockdown measures end and inflation’s effect on corporate earnings, she said.
Asked if local shipping stocks would remain strong due to rising freight rates, UBS head of Taiwan research James Kan (甘清仁) said that COVID-19 vaccination programs would play a role in it, because if more people are able to return to their posts, supply chain disruptions and port congestion would be relieved.
The vaccination rate in the US is predicted to hit 60 percent next month, which would normalize many businesses, he said.
“It is hard to imagine that freights rates would remain that high for long,” Kan added.
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
With the US opening up to travel, demand in Taiwan for US-bound flights has soared, pushing up ticket prices to most destinations in North America, tourism sources said. Fares for destinations in the US have risen dramatically since the middle of last month, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming months, as California on Tuesday lifted most social distancing and capacity limits put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, ezTravel Co (易遊網) said in a statement yesterday. The travel agency forecast that the number of tickets sold this month is likely to be double or triple
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for