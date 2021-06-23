The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days.
The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said.
Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said.
Photo: Chen Hsien-i, Taipei Times
A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said.
Just weeks ago water levels at local reservoirs were below 10 percent, as the nation faced the worst drought in a generation.
However, the turnaround has been quick, with the water level at the Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan rising from a low of 9 percent to 55 percent, the ministry said.
Hsinchu’s Baoshan Reservoir (寶山水庫) and Baoshan Second Reservoir (寶二水庫), which serve the Hsinchu Science Park, also saw water levels rise from 3 percent to 77 percent, while the Nanhua Reservoir (南化水庫) increased from 8 percent to 100 percent, it said.
“We expect another wave of plum rain this week to fully replenish the Hushan Reservoir (湖山水庫), Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) and the two Baoshan reservoirs,” Wang said. “However, Taichung’s Liyutan Reservoir (鯉魚潭水庫) and the Techi Reservoir (德基水庫) are still lower than ideal at 47 percent and 26 percent respectively, meaning we have to keep Taichung under ‘orange’ alert for now.”
The drought had ruined the first-season rice crop for most farmers due to a lack of irrigation.
The Water Resources Agency is working with the Council of Agriculture to expedite irrigation for the second-season rice crop “wherever possible” and plans to prioritize using water from ponds, rivers and other sources to begin limited irrigation, agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said.
Limited irrigation is to start in some areas in the nation’s “rice granary,” such as the Chianan Plain (嘉南平原), as well as some areas in Taoyuan and Miaoli and Hsinchu counties.
More regions will hopefully be included on a rolling basis as rains continue to fall and reservoirs continue to fill, he said.
However, as the plum rain this week might cause short, intense rainfall, he said the agency’s most urgent mission has changed from fighting drought to fighting potential flooding, adding that 1,528 mobile pumps are on standby in case of floods.
“After the challenge of the drought of the century, we will continue to work to make Taiwan’s water supply more resilient going forward,” he said. “This includes more emergency wells, desalination plants and other mid to long-range projects.”
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
With the US opening up to travel, demand in Taiwan for US-bound flights has soared, pushing up ticket prices to most destinations in North America, tourism sources said. Fares for destinations in the US have risen dramatically since the middle of last month, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming months, as California on Tuesday lifted most social distancing and capacity limits put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, ezTravel Co (易遊網) said in a statement yesterday. The travel agency forecast that the number of tickets sold this month is likely to be double or triple
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for