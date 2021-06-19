A World Bank-led project declined to award a contract to lay sensitive undersea communications cables after Pacific island governments heeded US warnings that participation of a Chinese company posed a security threat, two sources said.
The former Huawei Marine Networks (華為海洋網路), now called HMN Technologies and majority owned by Shanghai-listed Hengtong Optic-Electric Co (亨通光電), submitted a bid for the US$72.6 million project priced at more than 20 percent below rivals Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), part of Finland’s Nokia, and Japan’s NEC, the sources said.
The East Micronesia Cable system was designed to improve communications in Nauru, Kiribati and the Federated States of Micronesia, by providing underwater infrastructure with a far greater data capacity than satellites.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the tender told reporters that the project reached a stalemate due to security concerns raised within the island nations over HMN Tech’s bid.
The project’s planned connection to a sensitive cable leading to Guam, a US territory with substantial military assets, heightened those security concerns.
“Given there was no tangible way to remove Huawei as one of the bidders, all three bids were deemed non-compliant,” one of the sources said.
The source said that HMN Tech was in a strong position to win the bid due to the terms overseen by the development agencies, prompting those wary of Chinese involvement to find an expedient solution to end the tender.
The World Bank said in a statement that it was working with the respective governments to map out the next steps.
“The process has concluded without an award due to non-responsiveness to the requirements of the bidding documents,” the lender said.
A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement that all parties should provide a non-discriminatory business environment that companies from all countries, including China, can participate in.
“As a matter of principle, I want to emphasize that Chinese companies have always maintained an excellent record in cybersecurity,” the spokesperson said. “The Chinese government has always encouraged Chinese companies to engage in foreign investment and cooperation according to market principles, international regulations and local laws.”
The three island nations involved in the project were represented on the bid assessment committee. Development agencies typically review the committee’s recommendations to ensure the selected bidder complies with the agencies’ policies and procedures.
A second development bank involved in the project, the Asian Development Bank, referred questions to the World Bank as the lead agency.
HMN Tech and Hengtong Group, the parent company, did not respond to e-mailed questions.
A representative who answered the phone at HMN Tech declined to comment.
A spokesman for Nokia-owned ASN told reporters that the company was not authorized to comment on confidential information.
NEC did not respond to questions.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products