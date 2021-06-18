Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said.
It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon, and is an arena where no company or nation yet dominates, offering Beijing one of its best chances to sidestep the hurdles slapped on its chipmaking industry by the US and its allies.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The sanctions, which emerged during former US president Donald Trump’s administration, have already smothered Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) smartphone business and would impede longer-term efforts by chipmakers from Huawei’s HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際) to migrate toward more advanced wafer fabrication technologies, threatening China’s technological ambitions.
The involvement of one of Xi’s most-trusted lieutenants in China’s chip efforts highlights the importance accorded by Beijing to the initiative, which is gaining urgency as rivals from the US to Japan and South Korea scramble to shore up their own industries.
Xi has long called upon Liu to tackle matters of top national priority, making the Harvard-educated adviser the chief representative in trade negotiations with the US as well as chairman of the Chinese Financial Stability and Development Committee, where he leads the charge to curb risks in the nation’s more than US$5 trillion financial sector.
Last month, he spearheaded a meeting of a technology task force that discussed ways to grow next-generation semiconductor technologies, according to a government statement.
Liu, 69, has led the country’s technology reform task force since 2018, is also overseeing projects that could lead to breakthroughs in traditional chipmaking, including the development of China’s own chip design software and extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to media.
About US$1 trillion of government funding has been set aside under the technology initiative, part of which would be used by central and local governments to jointly invest in a series of third-generation chip projects, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Top chipmakers and research institutes have submitted proposals to the ministries of science and information technology, all vying for a place in the national program and a share of the financing.
The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology is slated to inject 400 million yuan (US$62.1 million) into some key “strategic electronics materials,” including third-generation chips, according to a government document.
Even moonshot chip programs are in line for government funding. The state-backed National Natural Science Foundation of China has pledged financial support for dozens of exploratory research programs, ranging from ultra-low power consumption to the development of a flexible chip that can collect and transmit nerve signals, as Beijing seeks to overcome “computing bottlenecks” when Moore’s Law — the industry standard for predicting the pace of chip improvements — finally stops working.
Several subsidiaries of China Electronics Technology Group Corp (中國電子科技集團) and China Railway Construction Corp (中國鐵建) — organizations already sanctioned by the US — are among the state-backed firms backing the effort, one of the people said.
The task of coordinating that sprawling program falls to Liu, who has to keep track of the relevant resources and drive the national strategy to help China achieve chip independence.
“For our country, technology and innovation is not just a matter of growth,” Liu told a three-story auditorium packed with China’s top scientists in a separate meeting in May. “It’s also a matter of survival.”
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a