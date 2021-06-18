Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings PLC and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) were yesterday to launch a legal challenge against the British government over its COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The legal action seeks greater transparency in how destinations are classified within the system, said MAG, which manages Manchester and London Stansted airports.
Britain’s COVID-19 risk system ranks destinations as green, amber or red, to determine quarantine and testing requirements when travelers return.
However, the recent reclassification of Portugal — from green to amber — sparked sector-wide anger.
The lawsuit is backed by a number of other airlines, MAG said.
“Recent developments suggest that the government is now unwilling to open up international travel by putting low risk countries on the green list,” MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said.
“For most countries, the traffic light seems to be stuck on amber for no obvious reason, despite having prevalence rates much lower than the UK,” he said.
He added that the government was not being “open,” and needed to provide more clarity to enable the sector to plan ahead — and travelers to book with confidence.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary described the system as a “complete shambles.”
“This go-stop-go-stop policy is causing untold damage to the aviation industry and frustrating and upsetting millions of British families,” O’Leary said.
“We call on [British] Prime Minister Boris Johnson to explain the scientific basis behind this system that the government seems to make up as they go along,” he said.
Under the rules launched last month, Britons heading to low-risk “green” countries and territories simply take a virus test before and after they travel.
Those going to amber or red destinations must quarantine for 10 days after they return to Britain — in hotels for red-list arrivals — and take several COVID-19 tests.
The British government advises against travel to amber-listed countries unless for a limited number of exceptional reasons, which does not include holidays.
Meanwhile, only travelers who have British or Irish citizenship or residency rights can enter from red-list countries.
Earlier this month, the travel sector reacted with fury after Portugal was unexpectedly shifted from green to amber.
The move left no European nation on the green list.
The UK-based World Travel and Tourism Council declared last week that the British government must scrap the system, which it says has “wreaked havoc” among consumers and businesses, adding this would save hundreds of thousands of jobs.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a