Bafang Yunji’s bid to list on the TWSE approved

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Dumpling chain Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) application to list on the nation’s main bourse was approved on Tuesday, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said.

The company trades its shares on the Emerging Stock Board, a preparatory board for the nation’s two main bourses.

Bafang Yunji reported revenue of NT$5.18 billion (US$187.06 million) for the whole of last year, up 7.27 percent from 2019.

People buy food at a Bafang Yunji dumpling restaurant in Taipei on Jan. 4, 2017. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

Net profit rose 30.57 percent year-on-year to NT$633 million last year, or record earnings per share of NT$10.55, company data showed.

In the first quarter of this year, revenue grew 16.76 percent annually to NT$1.4 billion, although net profit fell 8 percent from a year earlier to NT$138 million due to rising costs and expenses. Earnings per share were NT$2.3.

Bafang Yunji’s revenue remained stable in the first quarter, as most of its meals can be packaged, taken out or delivered, allowing business to remain brisk regardless of the COVID-19 situation, underwriter Cathay Securities Co (國泰證券) said in a statement.

Sixty to 70 percent of the company’s food provided in the first quarter was takeout or delivered, Cathay Securities said.

Bafang Yunji also operates coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), and pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨) in Taiwan, as well as boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋) in Hong Kong.