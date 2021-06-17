Dumpling chain Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) application to list on the nation’s main bourse was approved on Tuesday, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said.
The company trades its shares on the Emerging Stock Board, a preparatory board for the nation’s two main bourses.
Bafang Yunji reported revenue of NT$5.18 billion (US$187.06 million) for the whole of last year, up 7.27 percent from 2019.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
Net profit rose 30.57 percent year-on-year to NT$633 million last year, or record earnings per share of NT$10.55, company data showed.
In the first quarter of this year, revenue grew 16.76 percent annually to NT$1.4 billion, although net profit fell 8 percent from a year earlier to NT$138 million due to rising costs and expenses. Earnings per share were NT$2.3.
Bafang Yunji’s revenue remained stable in the first quarter, as most of its meals can be packaged, taken out or delivered, allowing business to remain brisk regardless of the COVID-19 situation, underwriter Cathay Securities Co (國泰證券) said in a statement.
Sixty to 70 percent of the company’s food provided in the first quarter was takeout or delivered, Cathay Securities said.
Bafang Yunji also operates coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), and pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨) in Taiwan, as well as boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋) in Hong Kong.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a