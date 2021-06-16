Synopsys touts tool created using TSMC tech

Staff writer, with CNA





Synopsys Inc, a US-based electronic design automation solutions provider, yesterday said that it has signed up more than 20 of its clients for the latest device made using the most recent advanced process developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電).

Synopsys’ DesignWare IP, which is used by designers of integrated circuits, has been used by more than 20 clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and servers, the company said in a statement.

The DesignWare IP solution was made using TSMC’s advanced 5 nanometer process, its latest technology, which the semiconductor giant launched in the second quarter of last year, Synopsys said.

The US company said that it and TSMC have developed a close business relationship over decades, and the Taiwanese manufacturer’s high-end technologies satisfy the needs of IC design houses, which are hungry for technology-heavy tools that aid product design.

Clients who used DesignWare IP have brought several products to market, including USB and Ethernet devices, as well as embedded memory chips, Synopsys said.

The US company said that more products using the solution — including DisplayPort, a digital display interface — are expected in the second half of this year.

With the number of applications of Synopsys on the rise, TSMC is expected to report an increase in shipments of chips made using its 5 nanometer process this year, analysts said.

The process is expected to account for about 20 percent of TSMC’s total sales this year, they said.

The process contributed 14 percent of its revenue in the first quarter of this year, TSMC said.

TSMC is also developing 3 nanometer and 2 nanometer processes, with mass production of 3 nanometer technology scheduled for next year.

TSMC shares rose 1.16 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$609 after its US depositary receipts gained 2.32 percent overnight amid optimism over its business prospects in the wake of strong global demand.