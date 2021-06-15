Microsoft Corp on Sunday unveiled a batch of new titles for Xbox at the world’s premier video game trade show, including award-winning sensation Hades and long-time hit Halo.
The Xbox maker showed off 30 new games coming to its console, which in November will celebrate two decades on the market.
“Our team strives to make Xbox a place where you’ll find the greatest games, the most dedicated developers, and the most passionate community,” unit chief Phil Spencer said during a streamed event on the second day of a virtual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).
Photo: AFP
Microsoft revealed a coming take of beloved Halo, along with new creations such as science-fiction action title Starfield and a vampire-battling adventure called Redfall from Bethesda Softworks.
Microsoft recently acquired Bethesda Softworks LLC, the maker of hits including Fallout and Elder Scrolls.
As trailers depicted tense battles and the games’ rich graphics, Microsoft said that all but a few would be available for play at its subscription Xbox Game Pass service.
The company also highlighted titles that would be exclusive to Xbox, which competes with rival consoles such as Sony Corp’s PlayStation and Nintendo Co’s Switch.
Award-winning Hades from San Francisco-based Supergiant Games LLC is coming to Xbox as well as PlayStation, the independent studio said on Sunday.
Hades has so far only been available for play on PCs and Switch.
Hades, which snagged five honors this year at the UK’s prestigious BAFTA Games Awards, is a “dungeon crawler” that challenges players to fight their way through the underworld.
The lineup of new titles comes as Microsoft works on software and a plug-in device to let people play Xbox video games on Internet-linked televisions without need of consoles.
“As a company, Microsoft is all-in on gaming,” chief executive Satya Nadella said in introducing the plan last week.
Microsoft has been playing on the strength of its Xbox unit as it vies with Luna and Stadia cloud gaming services run by Amazon.com Inc and Google respectively.
In coming weeks, cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions would be possible through Internet browsers Chrome, Edge and Safari, Microsoft has said.
Many are expected to tune in on the closing day of E3 today for a Nintendo streamed event at which it might reveal a new version of its coveted Switch consoles, along with showing off new games.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share