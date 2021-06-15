Toshiba Corp chairman of the board Osamu Nagayama yesterday pushed back against investor calls for him to resign, blaming its former chief executive for a “confrontational stance” toward shareholders that helped pitch the Japanese company into crisis.
Toshiba has come under fierce global scrutiny after an independent investigation last week revealed that management colluded with the Japanese government to put pressure on foreign investors in what one shareholder has called the world’s worst corporate scandal in a decade.
Yesterday, Nagayama apologized at a news conference broadcast online and said there were lapses in governance, but added that he wanted to stay on and help reconstruct management at the conglomerate.
He highlighted what he said were lapses by former chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani.
“There was a somewhat confrontational stance toward shareholders brewing from some time ago,” Nagayama said, when asked about the responsibility of the former chief executive.
“That’s an underlying cause in one sense for the current state of affairs,” he said.
Nagayama also said Toshiba would hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new board members and wants to include two of its foreign directors among a planned four or five-member committee that would conduct a strategic review.
The crisis at Toshiba has renewed concern about governance in the world’s third-largest economy and its openness to foreign investors.
3D Investment Partners Pte Ltd, Toshiba’s second-largest shareholder, on Sunday called for Nagayama and three other directors to resign following the revelations of the investigation.
The investigation marked an explosive turn in a long battle between the company’s management and foreign shareholders. It detailed how management reached out to the Japanese Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and asked it to lean on shareholders, including Harvard University’s endowment fund, so they would back management plans.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share