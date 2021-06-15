Revenue at restaurant chains last month shrank drastically as people stayed at home to avoid virus infection after the government on May 19 issued a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
The dining sector in the first half of last month enjoyed high sales thanks to Mother’s Day celebrations, but suffered a sudden business freeze after the number of domestic infections escalated in the middle of the month.
Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食) — which operates Hi-Lai Vegetarian Restaurant (漢來蔬食), Cantonese Jade Garden Restaurant (翠園), buffet restaurant Harbour Restaurant (漢來海港) and luxury Chinese restaurant Celebrity Cuisine (名人坊) — reported revenue of NT$171 million (US$6.19 million) for last month, a slump of 20.39 percent from a year earlier.
Photo: CNA
The restaurant chain said it has temporarily halted operations at some outlets and has been offering only takeout services at most of its properties to maintain some cash flow and keep workers on the payroll.
Tofu Restaurant Co (豆府) — which owns Korean restaurant chains under the Dubu House Korea (涓豆腐), Hanok Tofu (北村豆腐家), Han Jeong Sig (韓姜熙小廚房) and Pho Tau Bay (越南飛機河粉) brands — posted sales of NT$79 million for last month, a 50.57 percent retreat from the same period last year, it said.
Restaurants had since May last year been allowed to offer dine-in services as long as they maintained safe hygiene practices, including installing plastic screens between tables, to reduce infection risk.
Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (瓦城泰統集團), which operates six restaurant chains — Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), Very Thai Restaurant (非常泰), 1010 Hunan Cuisine (1010湘), Very Thai Noodles (大心新泰式麵食), Ten Ten Hunan Bistro (十食湘) and Shann Rice Bar (時時香) — reported a 24.5 percent decrease in revenue to NT$303 million last month.
Tai Tong operates 129 stores in Taiwan and 11 in China, and overseas operations provided some buffer amid the harsh operating environment in Taiwan, it said.
DIVERSIFICATION
The strategy of diversified investment allowed Wowprime Corp (王品), whose brands include the Wang Steak (王品台塑牛排), Tasty (西堤) restaurant chains, Japanese eatery Tokiya (陶板屋) and hotpot restaurant chain 12 Sabu (石二鍋), to post a mild 5.38 percent decline in revenue to NT$1.32 billion last month, the company said.
Wowprime said its business in China surged 42.3 percent year-on-year to a high of NT$620 million, as the vast market is emerging from the negative effects of the pandemic.
Likewise, La Kaffa International Co (六角國際) and Yummy Town Holdings Corp (雅茗集團), both of which operate restaurant and beverage store chains at home and abroad, reported that sales grew 14.19 percent and 12.48 percent to NT$300 million and NT$127 million respectively, as business abroad gained momentum.
Sales at companies that rely heavily on the domestic market are likely to deteriorate this month, as the government has further tightened movement restrictions.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share