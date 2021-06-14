Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported.
TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said.
TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named.
Photo: CNA
The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips with different functions in one package, it said.
US EXPANSION
TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$12 billion to establish a wafer plant in Arizona, the company’s first new fab outside Taiwan in more than two decades. The facility is under construction.
The plant is to use the chipmaker’s 5-nanometer process, its latest technology, which has been used for mass production at its Taiwan fabs since the second quarter of last year.
TSMC is also developing 3 and 2-nanometer processes, with commercial production using the new technology to start next year.
The Arizona facility would make chips for Apple Inc’s newest generation of iPhones and Mac computers.
In April, TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said that construction at the plant was on schedule.
Production at the facility is to start in 2024.
TSMC had acquired an additional plot in the US that could be used for expansion in the country, depending on client demand, operations and cost efficiency, Wei said.
The US market, as well as other global markets, is heavily dependent on chips from Taiwan, raising concerns in Washington over supply chain risks, Nikkei Asia said.
This was because of China’s threats to use military force against Taiwan, it said.
For the Arizona plant, “the most certain part is the initial capacity of 20,000 wafers per month,” Nikkei Asia said, quoting one of the sources. “TSMC surely has further expansion blueprints.”
‘CAUTIOUS’
“The company is cautious not to make commitments too early, as there are a lot of uncertainties that need to be taken into consideration, including geopolitical factors,” the report said.
TSMC is planning to expand the plant’s capacity to 120,000 units per month, Nikkei Asia said.
Only four of TSMC’s wafer fabs have a monthly production capacity of more than 100,000 units, the report said, adding that the four plants are in Taiwan.
IC packaging “is also highly centralized in Asia, and is an area where Washington wants more self-reliance,” the report said.
“Once viewed as relatively unsophisticated, packaging is becoming more important and innovative as the pace of technological advances in chipmaking slows and chipmakers try to eke out more performance,” it added.
TSMC has moved aggressively into high-end IC packaging and testing to provide one-stop shopping services for wafer clients who also require advanced 3D IC packaging and testing technology.
TSMC is building an advanced IC packaging plant in Miaoli County, where it is to start production next year for clients including Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Google, Nikkei Asia said.
TSMC operates advanced IC packaging and testing plants in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data