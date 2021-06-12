Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) yesterday said that its board had approved plans to sell all its shares in Domino’s Taiwan to Australia-listed fast-food operator Dominio’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd for US$61.2 million.
The deal, scheduled to be completed in 90 days, would give FIH the financial means to stay competitive and safeguard the interest of employees and shareholders as the hospitality industry at home and abroad is hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taipei-based company said.
Domino’s Taiwan operates 157 corporate and franchised stores, and is the second-largest pizza chain in Taiwan.
Photo: Reuters
The local pizza chain generated a net profit of NT$68 million (US$2.46 million) last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, making it an attractive acquisition target for Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Australia, FIH said.
FIH, which runs hotels under the Regent Taipei (台北晶華), Silks Place (晶英), Wellspring by Silks (晶泉丰旅), and Just Sleep (捷絲旅) brands across Taiwan, said it intends to focus on hotel management and brand franchising.
It also runs independent restaurants the Spice Market (泰市場), Just Italian (義饗食堂) and Just Grill Steakhouse.
It took over the operation of Domino’s Taiwan in 2007.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises said it sees long-term potential for business growth in Taiwan, its 10th market, with plans to expand to more than 400 stores.
The Australian fast-food operator said it is seeking to enter more markets abroad, aiming to have 1,900 stores in Asia between 2030 and 2031, from 1,500 now.
The deal with FIH is to be funded by a combination of cash and debt, the Australian company said.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data