Financial firms report declines in monthly profits

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Almost all local financial conglomerates reported a monthly drop in net profit last month, as their investment and wealth management businesses were affected by a COVID-19 outbreak in the home market.

Except for SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控), whose net profit rose 4 percent sequentially to NT$1.25 billion (US$45.24 million) last month, the 14 other local financial conglomerates said their net profit declined by a high single-digit or double-digit percentage from April.

Cathay Financial Holding Co’s (國泰金控) net profit was halved to NT$7.23 billion last month from NT$14.3 billion in April, as its flagship firm, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), reported a 57 percent fall in profit to NT$5 billion, company data showed.

Its banking arm, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), said that net profit was flat month-on-month at NT$1.95 billion.

Fubon Financial Holding Co’s (富邦金控) net profit slid 19 percent from a month earlier to NT$10.86 billion, as its main subsidiaries — Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) — reported that net profit fell 19 percent and 37 percent to NT$7.7 billion and NT$1.14 billion respectively, company data showed.

CTBC Financial Holding Co’s (中信金控) net profit declined 26 percent sequentially to NT$3.47 billion last month.

China Development Financial Holding Corp’s (CDF, 中華開發金控) net profit plummeted 64 percent to NT$1.03 billion, as subsidiaries KGI Bank (凱基銀行) and KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) reported that net profit plunged 44 percent and 84 percent to NT$250 million and NT$218 million respectively, corporate data showed.

Stock market volatility has risen amid rising COVID-19 infections from the middle of last month, affecting the two units’ investment operations and revaluation of their financial assets, CDF said in a statement.

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) reported a net loss of NT$1.85 billion as its main insurance unit, Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽), posted a net loss of NT$2.28 billion, which was partially offset by a net profit of NT$449 million from its banking arm, Shin Kong Commercial Bank (新光銀行).

Shin Kong attributed the net loss to the New Taiwan dollar’s sharp appreciation last month, leading to foreign-exchange losses at its life insurer, it said.

Overall, the nation’s 15 financial conglomerates made a combined net profit of NT$32.67 billion, down 40 percent from a month earlier, but cumulative profit in the first five months surged 91 percent from a year earlier to NT$280 billion.