ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) is planning to invest about NT$2.36 billion (US$85.19 million) in new production facilities to expand its advanced chip testing and packaging capacity in Kaohsiung, the company said yesterday.
“To facilitate our Kaohsiung plant’s production expansion, ASE decided to purchase several buildings from Hung Ching Development & Construction Co Ltd [宏璟建設],” ASE chief financial officer Joseph Tung (董宏思) told a virtual media briefing.
That includes a 12-floor building with a floor space of 19,056.13 ping (62,885m2) and a warehouse, both in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District (楠梓), Tung said.
To satisfy customer demand, ASE this year plans to expand capital expenditure by 10 to 15 percent from last year.
In April, the company said that most of its chip testing and packaging product lines were running at full capacity, while many of its customers have signed long-term agreements amid an industry-wide supply-demand imbalance.
Revenue at ASE last month increased 18.1 percent to NT$42.27 billion, compared with NT$35.79 billion in May last year. On a monthly basis, revenue increased 2.3 percent from NT$41.33 billion.
For the first five months of this year, revenue expanded 20.55 percent to NT$203.07 billion from NT$168.45 billion in the same period last year, the company said, reiterating that it is seeking revenue growth for every quarter this year.
Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, reported year-on-year revenue growth for last month of 19.8 percent to NT$112.36 billion from NT$93.82 billion in May last year.
On a monthly basis, revenue grew 0.9 percent from NT$111.32 billion in April.
Revenue in the January-to-May period was NT$586.09 billion, up 17.1 percent from NT$500.42 billion a year earlier, TSMC said.
Mobile phone chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted a year-on-year revenue surge of 89.76 percent from May last year and 13 percent month-on-month to NT$41.33 billion last month.
Revenue in the first five months soared 80.19 percent to NT$185.93 billion from NT$103.19 billion, the company said.
