Average monthly take-home wages in April gained 2.77 percent from a year earlier to NT$43,190, while total wages — including overtime and performance-based compensation — grew 4.27 percent to NT$49,930, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday, attributing the trend to an improving economy.
The pay increase came as Taiwan’s exports benefited from strong demand for tech and non-tech products, and before the COVID-19 outbreak chilled consumer activity from the middle of last month.
“The job market in April almost emerged from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told an online news conference.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
The public health crisis knocked out 115,000 jobs in the first five months of last year, and the situation started to improve in June last year after the government lifted most social distancing measures, Chen said.
The job market was only 4,000 jobs away from its pre-pandemic level, but things took a drastic turn following an outbreak of the virus last month, Chen said, adding that the situation this year is much worse than last year, as a level 3 COVID-19 alert impedes non-essential consumer activity.
Tourism-related sectors are again bearing the brunt, to a much larger extent this time, after authorities banned dine-in services and urged people to stay home, Chen said.
In April, restaurants and hotels raised headcounts by 5,000, outpacing the manufacturing industry with a gain of 2,000 jobs, the agency said.
Hotels across Taiwan have announced temporary closures to save operating costs, it added.
The DGBAS earlier said that it would postpone the release of unemployment data for last month to July 6, as it needs more time to collect data and process statistics.
So far, the outbreak appears to have little effect on manufacturing, Chen said.
Major listed companies from different sectors posted record revenues last month, lending support to steady advances in monthly wages.
Employees at airline companies enjoyed the highest average take-home pay of NT$74,981 per month, followed by workers at electricity and gas suppliers at NT$65,192, and employees in the financial and insurance industries at NT$63,884, DGBAS data showed.
For the first four months of this year, regular monthly wages on average increased 2.16 percent year-on-year to NT$43,085, while total compensations gained 2.69 percent to NT$62,628, the agency said.
The pace of increases shrank to 1.03 percent and 1.54 percent respectively after factoring in inflation rates, it added.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data