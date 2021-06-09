GlobalFoundries Inc asked a judge to rule that it does not owe US$2.5 billion to International Business Machines Corp (IBM) over a 2014 deal in which the semiconductor maker agreed to take an unprofitable chip-manufacturing unit off IBM’s hands.
In a complaint filed on Monday in New York Supreme Court, GlobalFoundries is seeking a declaratory judgment that it did not breach the agreement and said IBM is threatening to sue.
The suit comes as GlobalFoundries works with banks on an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the chipmaker at about US$30 billion.
Photo: Bloomberg
“This action arises out of what seems to be a misguided and ill-conceived effort by IBM’s law department to try to extract an outlandish payment,” GlobalFoundries said its in complaint.
IBM agreed in 2014 to pay GlobalFoundries US$1.5 billion for GlobalFoundries to acquire the unit. As part of the deal, GlobalFoundries became IBM’s exclusive provider of certain power processors for the next 10 years, in exchange for access to IBM’s intellectual property. GlobalFoundries acquired manufacturing facilities in East Fishkill, New York, and Essex Junction, Vermont.
In its lawsuit, GlobalFoundries said IBM’s request for damages is “highly suspect,” as it follows news of the potential IPO.
GlobalFoundries also said that IBM “has yet to provide any substantive explanation” to its claims over the alleged breach.
GlobalFoundries said in its lawsuit that it invested billions of dollars to develop cutting-edge chipmaking technology, but that it decided not to pursue IBM’s “failing strategy” and notified IBM in 2018.
According to the filing, development of the chip technology was more challenging and expensive than initially anticipated, causing delays in the project’s targeted milestones.
GlobalFoundries said it spent more money to catch up, but still fell behind competitors including Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電).
It also said IBM was “well aware” of delays and the switch to Samsung was beneficial for the company, as it was cheaper and faster than GlobalFoundries would have been able to deliver.
IBM did not complain about GlobalFoundries’ actions until news of its potential IPO broke, and it now seeks “a quick payday,” GlobalFoundries said.
A call and e-mail to IBM was not immediately returned.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Japan is seeking to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report yesterday. The ministry would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” — as important as securing food and energy, it said. The Japanese government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases, including through joint ventures with overseas chip foundries, the ministry said. The push comes amid a global chip shortage that has weighed on manufacturing across a range of industries and threatens
Several hypermarket and convenience store chains have temporarily suspended deliveries of frozen and chilled products, as delivery service providers face skyrocketing demand amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Among chains that announced service stoppages was Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), which on Tuesday said that deliveries of the products via Taiwan Pelican Express Co (台灣宅配通) would be halted through Saturday. Hi-Life home deliveries by HCT Logistics Co (新竹物流) would be suspended until June 15, while those by Taiwan S.F. Express Co Ltd (順豐速運) would be suspended in certain districts in New Taipei City and Taipei during an unspecified period, the company said.