COVID-19: Foxsemicon suspends production for two days after six workers test positive

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (京鼎精密), a semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment maker, yesterday suspended production for two days after six foreign workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident is likely to affect the company’s production and revenue for this month by 2 to 3 percent, the company based in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南) said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

However, it added that it does not expect a major impact on its finances and business for the full year as it is making capacity adjustments.

The entrance of Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc headquarters in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township is pictured on Feb. 16, 2017. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

Foxsemicon has not released its sales results for last month. Its revenue grew 20.38 percent year-on-year to NT$1.03 billion (US$37.2 million) in April, bringing cumulative revenue in the first four months to NT$3.73 billion, up 28.43 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.

Foxsemicon is the latest company in Miaoli to report COVID-19 infections among its foreign staff, after chip testing and packaging service providers King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子) and Greatek Electronics Inc (超豐電子), and computer networking equipment maker Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技).

The source of the cluster infections in Miaoli has not yet been identified, but fears of potential disruption to local industrial supply chains have prompted companies to temporarily suspend production, disinfect manufacturing sites, conduct rapid COVID-19 tests and place those who have come into contact with infected cases under 14 days of quarantine.

Foxsemicon said in the filing that it would start to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests of all its workers in Jhunan today. It is estimated that 470 people (excluding foreign workers) are to take the test initially, the filing showed.

The company is a subsidiary of Hon Hai Group (鴻海集團) and headed by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉). Its shares closed up 0.66 percent at NT$230.50 in Taipei trading yesterday.