Taiwan was ranked the world’s fourth-best investment destination in a report released last week by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), down one notch from its previous ranking.
Taiwan garnered a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) of 61, ranking fourth among the 50 major countries assessed by BERI, which uses POR to gauge whether the business environment merits investment.
ASIA RANKING
Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok, Bloomberg
Taiwan finished behind Switzerland, Norway and South Korea in BERI’s first report of this year, but ahead of Singapore (sixth), China (12th), Japan (14th), Indonesia (17th), Malaysia (20th), Vietnam (22nd), the Philippines (23rd), India (24th) and Thailand (39th).
Each year, BERI issues its report in April, August and December.
Three key indicators are used by BERI to assess a country’s investment risk: operations risk, political risk, and a remittance and repatriation factor.
Taiwan remained third for operations risk, sharing the spot with Australia and following the US and Switzerland.
POLITICAL RISK
Regarding political risk, Taiwan finished 21st, down seven spots from the previous report in December last year.
It also finished seventh in Asia, behind Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia.
BERI forecast that Taiwan would fall to 24th in the political risk category by next year.
In the remittance and repatriation category, Taiwan retained the world’s top spot with a score of 80.
It also led the world in the category’s four subindices: accumulated international reserves, foreign-exchange generation, foreign debt assessment and legal framework.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then