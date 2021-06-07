Taiwan ranks fourth in BERI report for April

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan was ranked the world’s fourth-best investment destination in a report released last week by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), down one notch from its previous ranking.

Taiwan garnered a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) of 61, ranking fourth among the 50 major countries assessed by BERI, which uses POR to gauge whether the business environment merits investment.

ASIA RANKING

Vehicles pass the Taipei 101 building, center, and other buildings in Taipei on Thursday last week. Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok, Bloomberg

Taiwan finished behind Switzerland, Norway and South Korea in BERI’s first report of this year, but ahead of Singapore (sixth), China (12th), Japan (14th), Indonesia (17th), Malaysia (20th), Vietnam (22nd), the Philippines (23rd), India (24th) and Thailand (39th).

Each year, BERI issues its report in April, August and December.

Three key indicators are used by BERI to assess a country’s investment risk: operations risk, political risk, and a remittance and repatriation factor.

Taiwan remained third for operations risk, sharing the spot with Australia and following the US and Switzerland.

POLITICAL RISK

Regarding political risk, Taiwan finished 21st, down seven spots from the previous report in December last year.

It also finished seventh in Asia, behind Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

BERI forecast that Taiwan would fall to 24th in the political risk category by next year.

In the remittance and repatriation category, Taiwan retained the world’s top spot with a score of 80.

It also led the world in the category’s four subindices: accumulated international reserves, foreign-exchange generation, foreign debt assessment and legal framework.