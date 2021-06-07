COVID-19: MOEA to raise number of traditional markets on online ordering platform

Staff writer, with CNA





To encourage consumers to buy groceries online amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak, a Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Web site with links to 26 traditional markets around Taiwan that offer online shopping and delivery services would be expanded to include as many as 50 markets, the ministry’s Central Taiwan Office said on Wednesday last week.

The Web site was set up last year and currently has links to 26 traditional markets, including Nanmen Market (南門市場) and Shidong Market (士東市場) in Taipei, Taishan Market (泰山市場) in New Taipei City and East Market (東菜市) in Tainan, which offer online shopping and delivery services.

Given a recent surge in domestic COVID-19 transmissions, more people have begun to shop online, the office said, adding that Taishan Market for instance reported that it saw orders surge sharply in the second half of last month.

People walk through Huannan Market in Taipei’s Wanhua District on Saturday. Photo: CNA

Nanmen Market last month received three times more online orders than it did a month earlier, the office said.

The ministry said that it would continue encouraging traditional markets to set up online shopping platforms and have them link to the Web site.

As Taiwan is under a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible and shop for groceries at traditional markets less frequently. This has prompted many people to shop online.