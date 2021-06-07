Largan sales drop due to lack of materials

EFFECTS: Despite posting NT$3.359bn in consolidated sales, last month was the fourth consecutive month in which sales dropped by a double-digit percentage year-on-year

Staff writer, with CNA





Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, said on Saturday that its sales last month fell from a month earlier because of a continued shortage of materials needed for production.

Largan posted NT$3.359 billion (US$121.17 million) in consolidated sales, down 1 percent from a month earlier and 13 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

It was the fourth straight month in which the company reported a year-on-year double-digit percentage decline in sales.

Largan Precision Co’s headquarters are pictured in the Taichung Precision Machinery Science and Technology Innovation Park on June 6 last year. Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE

The firm’s weaker sales echoed comments made by Largan chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) earlier this year, when he said that the component shortage could lead to a one-quarter delay in shipments for some clients.

At the time, he said that the shortage would likely be felt most by clients who order higher-end products from Largan that require components such as advanced sensors, which are in short supply.

Analysts said the annual decline also came after Washington issued sanctions against China’s Huawei Technologies Inc (華為), which used to be one of Largan’s major clients. The sanctions took effect in the middle of September last year.

Largan said that lenses of 20 megapixels and over, which have a higher profit margin, accounted for 20 to 30 percent of its total sales last month.

Lenses of 10 to 20 megapixels accounted for 50 to 60 percent of Largan’s sales, and eight to 10 megapixel lenses accounted for up to 10 percent, the company said.

In the first five months of this year, Largan’s consolidated sales were NT$18.57 billion, down 15 percent from a year earlier.