Seven banks would reduce their business hours at 40 branches combined to protect their employees and help limit the spread of COVID-19, the banks said.
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) would adjust operating times at seven branches to 9am to 1:30pm from Monday, closing two hours earlier than normal, it said in a statement.
The seven branches are in Taipei or New Taipei City and they would maintain the same services, it said.
Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times
DBS Taiwan encourages customers to utilize the bank’s app to conduct transactions, investments or pay fees, and it would not charge handling fees for cross-bank transfers or payments, DBS consumer banking managing director Seraph Sun (孫可基) said in a statement.
Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) has modified operating times at five branches in the Taipei metropolitan area to 9am to 1:30pm from Monday, it said on its Web site.
Although two Citibank Taiwan employees have been infected with COVID-19, the bank has disinfected its offices and isolated the employees who had contact with the two to maintain normal operations, it said in a statement.
It encourages credit card users to shop online from home, the bank said, adding that credit card spending at e-commerce platforms and drug stores advanced in April from a year earlier.
KGI Bank (凱基銀行) has cut operating hours at 11 branches across Taiwan from yesterday, with eight banks open in the morning only and three in the afternoon only, it said on its Web site.
E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) modified operating hours at one branch in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城) to 10am to 2pm from yesterday, it said.
Seven other banks, including Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) and Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商銀), also announced adjusted branch hours.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the