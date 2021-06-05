Banks reduce business hours amid virus alert

Seven banks would reduce their business hours at 40 branches combined to protect their employees and help limit the spread of COVID-19, the banks said.

DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) would adjust operating times at seven branches to 9am to 1:30pm from Monday, closing two hours earlier than normal, it said in a statement.

The seven branches are in Taipei or New Taipei City and they would maintain the same services, it said.

The exterior of a DBS Bank Taiwan branch is pictured in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times

DBS Taiwan encourages customers to utilize the bank’s app to conduct transactions, investments or pay fees, and it would not charge handling fees for cross-bank transfers or payments, DBS consumer banking managing director Seraph Sun (孫可基) said in a statement.

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) has modified operating times at five branches in the Taipei metropolitan area to 9am to 1:30pm from Monday, it said on its Web site.

Although two Citibank Taiwan employees have been infected with COVID-19, the bank has disinfected its offices and isolated the employees who had contact with the two to maintain normal operations, it said in a statement.

It encourages credit card users to shop online from home, the bank said, adding that credit card spending at e-commerce platforms and drug stores advanced in April from a year earlier.

KGI Bank (凱基銀行) has cut operating hours at 11 branches across Taiwan from yesterday, with eight banks open in the morning only and three in the afternoon only, it said on its Web site.

E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) modified operating hours at one branch in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城) to 10am to 2pm from yesterday, it said.

Seven other banks, including Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) and Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商銀), also announced adjusted branch hours.