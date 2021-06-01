MALAYSIA
Regulator probes gas firm
The Securities Commission is investigating oil and gas firm Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd after the company’s auditors flagged issues last week, the regulator said yesterday. On Friday, Serba Dinamik said that KPMG raised issues over more than 3.5 billion ringgit (US$847.66 million) of contracts and transactions that the auditor had not been able to verify with 11 customers. The company said it saw no issue concerning the legitimacy and existence of the contracts and it did not expect any material impact in the financial year ending on June 30.
ELECTRONICS
Apple to expand stores
Apple Inc is to expand its global retail presence even as stores struggle with an accelerating shift to sales online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe reported. The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally, including 100 in Europe. Retail locations offer an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple’s products, Funke said, citing Deirdre O’Brien, the iPhone maker’s senior vice president of retail and people.
INSURANCE
Generali offers to buy rival
Assicurazioni Generali SpA offered to buy Italian rival Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni SC in a deal valuing the smaller firm at 1.5 billion euros (US$1.83 billion). Generali, which already has a stake of almost 20 percent in the company, is offering investors 6.75 euros per Cattolica share in an all cash deal, the insurer said in a statement yesterday. The offer represents a 15 percent premium on the most recent closing price, it said. “The acquisition would allow Generali to become the first in the non-life insurance market and to strengthen its presence in the life market,” the insurer said in the statement.
REAL ESTATE
Start-up to buy REA entities
Singapore real-estate start-up PropertyGuru Pte has agreed to acquire all of the shares in REA Group Ltd’s operating entities in Malaysia and Thailand, whose sites include iProperty.com.my and thinkofliving.com. As part of the agreement, Australia’s REA Group, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp empire, would receive an 18 percent equity interest in PropertyGuru and appoint a director to its board, the Southeast Asian company said in a statement yesterday. No price has been disclosed for the deal.
FOOD
Charoen shuts factory
Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thailand’s biggest meat producer, closed its factory in Saraburi province for five days to stem a COVID-19 outbreak, the provincial government said. The poultry processing plant, about 100km north of Bangkok, would be closed from Sunday to Thursday, the provincial administration said on its Facebook page late on Saturday. The closure came after the authorities found 245 employees had been infected with the virus.
AUTOMAKERS
Toyota aids in vaccinations
Toyota Motor Corp’s famed just-in-time production system is being used to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations at its hometown, public broadcaster NHK reported. In Toyota city, the firm brought its manufacturing knowhow to vaccinations that began on Sunday, NHK said. One location on a Toyota factory site used signs, routes and color-coding to maximize the throughput of patients, it said.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Quarantine-free travel bubbles were earlier this year hailed as tourism’s “godsend,” but cancelations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality. Perhaps the world’s most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan last week burst its bubble with the