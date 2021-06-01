World Business Quick Take

MALAYSIA

Regulator probes gas firm

The Securities Commission is investigating oil and gas firm Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd after the company’s auditors flagged issues last week, the regulator said yesterday. On Friday, Serba Dinamik said that KPMG raised issues over more than 3.5 billion ringgit (US$847.66 million) of contracts and transactions that the auditor had not been able to verify with 11 customers. The company said it saw no issue concerning the legitimacy and existence of the contracts and it did not expect any material impact in the financial year ending on June 30.

ELECTRONICS

Apple to expand stores

Apple Inc is to expand its global retail presence even as stores struggle with an accelerating shift to sales online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe reported. The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally, including 100 in Europe. Retail locations offer an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple’s products, Funke said, citing Deirdre O’Brien, the iPhone maker’s senior vice president of retail and people.

INSURANCE

Generali offers to buy rival

Assicurazioni Generali SpA offered to buy Italian rival Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni SC in a deal valuing the smaller firm at 1.5 billion euros (US$1.83 billion). Generali, which already has a stake of almost 20 percent in the company, is offering investors 6.75 euros per Cattolica share in an all cash deal, the insurer said in a statement yesterday. The offer represents a 15 percent premium on the most recent closing price, it said. “The acquisition would allow Generali to become the first in the non-life insurance market and to strengthen its presence in the life market,” the insurer said in the statement.

REAL ESTATE

Start-up to buy REA entities

Singapore real-estate start-up PropertyGuru Pte has agreed to acquire all of the shares in REA Group Ltd’s operating entities in Malaysia and Thailand, whose sites include iProperty.com.my and thinkofliving.com. As part of the agreement, Australia’s REA Group, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp empire, would receive an 18 percent equity interest in PropertyGuru and appoint a director to its board, the Southeast Asian company said in a statement yesterday. No price has been disclosed for the deal.

FOOD

Charoen shuts factory

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thailand’s biggest meat producer, closed its factory in Saraburi province for five days to stem a COVID-19 outbreak, the provincial government said. The poultry processing plant, about 100km north of Bangkok, would be closed from Sunday to Thursday, the provincial administration said on its Facebook page late on Saturday. The closure came after the authorities found 245 employees had been infected with the virus.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota aids in vaccinations

Toyota Motor Corp’s famed just-in-time production system is being used to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations at its hometown, public broadcaster NHK reported. In Toyota city, the firm brought its manufacturing knowhow to vaccinations that began on Sunday, NHK said. One location on a Toyota factory site used signs, routes and color-coding to maximize the throughput of patients, it said.