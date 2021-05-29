Tourism facing a tougher time than it did last year

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





A COVID-19 outbreak is battering the tourism industry to a greater extent than it was last year, so more relief and subsidy measures are necessary to avoid a massive collapse, operators have said.

Formosa International Hotels Group (晶華酒店集團) chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮) said that more than half of Taiwan’s hotels might go out of business in two to three months if the government does not help promptly.

“Taiwan’s tourism sectors are on the brink of collapse, and need relief and subsidy programs that are much stronger than last year’s to weather the pains of the spiraling virus outbreak,” Pan said.

Taiwan is in a state of voluntary lockdown as people stay at home to avoid infections, bringing consumer activity to a sudden halt, he said, adding that a nationwide level 3 alert requiring the temporary closure of movie theaters, fitness centers, spas, dine-in services and other entertainment facilities was also a factor.

The H2O Hotel (水京棧國際酒店) in Kaohsiung yesterday announced a temporary closure, effective immediately until June 14, to avoid exposing staff to risk.

The hotel said that it had been selling 600 to 700 boxed meals a day, but takeout services still required interactions between people.

Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅遊), which last year reported losses of NT$5.9 per share, posted a NT$115 million loss in the first quarter and said that the amoung could widen this quarter and beyond after it canceled domestic tours this month to comply with the government restrictions.

The government last year provided a 40 percent wage subsidy for tour companies, restaurants and hotels that maintained normal operations and offered staff vocational training.

Subsidies of 75 to 80 percent are necessary this time, because the outbreak is wreaking greater havoc, Pan said.

KTV chains Holiday Entertainment Co (好樂迪) and Cash Box KTV (錢櫃) have suspended business until the level 3 alert ends, expected on June 14.

However, the outbreak might persist for three months, as happened in Singapore and Hong Kong, Pan said, adding that the US and European countries implemented generous relief packages to help affected sectors.

Hotel Association of Yilan chairman Chang Fang-ming (張芳鳴) said that 40 hotels in the county had halted operations and the number would climb, as occupancy is lower than 10 percent.

Temporary shutdowns are cheaper under these circumstances, Chang said.

About 50 hotels in Hualien County have partially or fully shut to cope with a freeze in business.

The government should grant tax breaks of 18 to 24 months, and cut rent for hotels on state-owned land, Pan said.