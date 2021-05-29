Shares of Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a supplier of NAND flash memory controllers and modules, rallied 1.63 percent yesterday, snapping two straight losing sessions after it unveiled a NT$607.86 million (US$21.89 million) real-estate investment.
The expansion plan reinforced Phison’s optimism about demand for memory chips as the Miaoli County-based company said it seeks to capture new growth opportunities after a “super boom cycle” in the semiconductor industry.
The comments came after the company’s board of directors on Thursday approved the investment. The stock price of Phison jumped 1.63 percent to NT$466.5 yesterday, better than the TPEX’s gain of 1.03 percent.
With its research and development centers to be fully utilized in the next few years, Phison plans to build a new center on the land it purchased in Hsinchu, real estate that was previously owned by LED chipmaker Tyntek Corp (鼎元光電).
“Market demand is strong and customer projects keep coming in every day,” Phison said in a company statement yesterday. “We plan to add 300 to 500 new engineers this year.”
Phison has said it cannot hire enough engineers, as demand remains high.
To address the shortage, Phison in January held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase 5 facility at the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南).
Phison planned to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion research and development center and office building in the third quarter, and begin operations by the end of September.
The center would provide working space for 1,500 to 2,000 engineers, the company said.
At an investors’ conference early this month, Phison gave an upbeat outlook for the current quarter, citing persistently strong demand for NAND flash memory controllers and modules.
The growth momentum is to carry into next quarter, it said.
Phison has set an internal target to boost gross margin further this quarter from last quarter’s 29.5 percent, with the company planning to ship more high-margin controllers to improve its product portfolio, Phison chairman Pua Khein-seng (潘健成) told investors.
The company increased chip prices this quarter to reflect higher manufacturing costs driven by semiconductor supply chain shortages, Pua said.
The company expects no relaxation in supply constraints until next quarter, he said.
It also aims to improve this quarter’s operating profit sequentially, compared with NT$1.84 billion last quarter, he said.
Net profit last quarter dwindled 11.1 percent to NT$1.69 billion, from NT$1.9 billion a year earlier.
On a quarterly basis, net profit plunged 55.4 percent from NT$3.78 billion in the fourth quarter last year.
Last quarter’s net profit was the second-highest first-quarter performance in the company’s 20-year history.
Earnings per share dropped to NT$8.56 last quarter, from NT$9.63 a year earlier and NT$19.2 in the fourth quarter last year.
Revenue rose 0.2 percent annually to NT$12.89 billion from NT$12.87 billion, while sequential growth was 0.4 percent from NT$12.84 billion in the fourth quarter last year.
NAND flash memory modules accounted for 74 percent of last quarter’s revenue.
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
The lush volcanic hills surrounding Volvic in central France have long been a source of mineral water prized worldwide, but locals and geologists warn that too much is now being pumped out, putting the entire region at risk. “We used to have water up to our knees and the stream could turn two mills,” said Pierre Grodecoeur, 69, pointing out the flow outside the house where he was born in Les Moulins Blancs. The mills are long gone, Grodecoeur said, and these days the stream bed is often dry. His village in the Auvergne region is just down the road from the hulking
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little
Suppliers of automobile and truck tires from Taiwan and three other countries are facing anti-dumping tariffs after US authorities upheld a preliminary ruling accusing them of selling products at unfairly low prices in the US. The decision by the US Department of Commerce released on Monday states that anti-dumping tariffs of 14.62 to 101.84 percent would be imposed on tire makers from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, with Taiwan facing the highest penalties. Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠) and Nankang Rubber Tire Corp (南港輪胎), the two mandatory Taiwanese respondents, face anti-dumping tariffs of 20.04 percent and 101.84 percent