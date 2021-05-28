The government’s business climate monitor for last month flashed “red” for a third straight month, indicating a booming economy that has not yet reflected a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the nation, the National Development Council said yesterday.
The overall score increased by 1 point to 41, the highest since May 1987, thanks to improving customs-cleared exports, although the readings on export orders and new construction floor space retreated slightly, the council said.
“It is too early to gauge the pinch of the outbreak on the economy, as it would depend on how long it persists,” NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) told an online news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
The council uses a five-color code to depict the nation’s economic picture, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.
The health crisis could erode GDP growth for this year by 0.06 percentage points if authorities could bring it under control next month, Wu said, adding that the damage would deepen to 0.53 percentage points if the outbreak extends into the third quarter.
Wu expects the adverse impact to be limited to businesses reliant on domestic demand, while exporters might continue to benefit from inventory-building demand, as major economies emerge from the pandemic.
The index of leading indicators, which projects the economic scenario in the next six months, slipped 0.02 percent to 104.72, ending 11 months of increases after the sub-indices on export orders and construction floor area registered negative cyclical movements, the council said.
The slippage is small and harmless, as a majority of firms are expecting a business pickup moving forward, he said.
New construction floor area fell mainly due to fewer office building projects, while residential projects continued to increase, Wu said.
The index of coincident indicators, which mirrors the current economic situation, gained 0.77 percent to 106.17, rising for 11 consecutive months, the council said.
The council also said that it would release its business climate figures for this month in July, rather than next month, as the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said it needed more time to compile unemployment data.
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which commands more than half of the global foundry market, yesterday said it is taking “unprecedented actions” to boost supply of microcontroller units (MCU) by 60 percent this year to mitigate a severe automotive chip crunch. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s remarks came after the US Department of Commerce wrapped up a second round of meetings with global semiconductor makers and buyers on Thursday in the latest efforts to solve an auto chip supply bottleneck. “To support the global automotive industry, TSMC has taken unprecedented actions, including reallocating capacity from customers from other industries that are under pressure
The lush volcanic hills surrounding Volvic in central France have long been a source of mineral water prized worldwide, but locals and geologists warn that too much is now being pumped out, putting the entire region at risk. “We used to have water up to our knees and the stream could turn two mills,” said Pierre Grodecoeur, 69, pointing out the flow outside the house where he was born in Les Moulins Blancs. The mills are long gone, Grodecoeur said, and these days the stream bed is often dry. His village in the Auvergne region is just down the road from the hulking
Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at overcoming US sanctions and taking on Google’s Android. Huawei tipped the launch of its HarmonyOS platform, set for Wednesday next week, in a short teaser on social media, just as an internal memo came to light in which company founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) outlined plans to go big in software. The 76-year-old assured staff that “in the software domain, the US will have very little