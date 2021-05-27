RETAILERS
M&S posts 88% decline
British retailer Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) yesterday reported an 88 percent slump in full-year profit, reflecting a collapse in clothing sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and told investors that they should not expect a dividend this year. M&S, which also sells upmarket food, made a pretax profit before one-off items of ￡50.3 million (US$71.26 million) in the year to April 3, down from the ￡403.1 million made in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The 137-year-old group said that like-for-like clothing and homeware sales plummeted 31.5 percent, damaged by multiple COVID-19 lockdowns, which shuttered stores. On a statutory basis, M&S sank to a pretax loss of ￡209.4 million, versus a profit of ￡67.2 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
CHINA
Goldman gets go-ahead
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday said that it had won preliminary approval from Chinese regulators for a wealth management joint venture to serve customers in China. The venture, owned 51 percent by Goldman’s asset management division and 49 percent by a subsidiary of the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行), aims to serve some of the estimated US$70 trillion in investible assets expected at Chinese households by 2030, Goldman said in a news release.
AIRLINES
Norwegian exits bankruptcy
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA yesterday emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out, the budget carrier said, but also facing stronger competition and a lingering uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget airline has raised 6 billion kroner (US$720.77 million) in fresh capital, more than enough to meet the minimum requirement set by bankruptcy courts in Dublin and Oslo. The company has 51 aircraft, down from a pre-pandemic 156 aircraft, while its debt amounts to between 16 billion kroner and 18 billion kroner, down from more than 80 billion kroner, the airline said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Carlyle to buy Vectura
Carlyle Group Inc agreed to buy Vectura Group PLC for about ￡958 million in cash to boost the UK drugmaker’s transformation. The private equity firm offered ￡1.36 in cash as well as a ￡0.19 cash dividend for each Vectura share held, the companies said in a statement. The offer represents a 27 percent premium to Vectura’s closing price on Tuesday. Carlyle aims to speed Vectura’s expansion as the company transforms itself into a maker of inhaled therapies for other manufacturers in the industry. Vectura is working on a COVID-19 medicine, among others.
UNITED STATES
West coast eyes wind farms
The government is set to open California’s coastline to offshore wind farms, officials said on Tuesday, adding to the approval of the nation’s biggest wind project to date off Massachusetts. The government’s opening up of California waters came after a resolution to longstanding opposition from the Pentagon, which uses the ocean waters for military exercises and had put swaths of coast off limits to the industry, officials said. This gives the green light to the “first commercial scale offshore clean energy projects” on the west coast, the White House said in a statement.
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which commands more than half of the global foundry market, yesterday said it is taking “unprecedented actions” to boost supply of microcontroller units (MCU) by 60 percent this year to mitigate a severe automotive chip crunch. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s remarks came after the US Department of Commerce wrapped up a second round of meetings with global semiconductor makers and buyers on Thursday in the latest efforts to solve an auto chip supply bottleneck. “To support the global automotive industry, TSMC has taken unprecedented actions, including reallocating capacity from customers from other industries that are under pressure
