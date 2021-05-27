World Business Quick Take

Agencies





RETAILERS

M&S posts 88% decline

British retailer Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) yesterday reported an 88 percent slump in full-year profit, reflecting a collapse in clothing sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and told investors that they should not expect a dividend this year. M&S, which also sells upmarket food, made a pretax profit before one-off items of ￡50.3 million (US$71.26 million) in the year to April 3, down from the ￡403.1 million made in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The 137-year-old group said that like-for-like clothing and homeware sales plummeted 31.5 percent, damaged by multiple COVID-19 lockdowns, which shuttered stores. On a statutory basis, M&S sank to a pretax loss of ￡209.4 million, versus a profit of ￡67.2 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

CHINA

Goldman gets go-ahead

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday said that it had won preliminary approval from Chinese regulators for a wealth management joint venture to serve customers in China. The venture, owned 51 percent by Goldman’s asset management division and 49 percent by a subsidiary of the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行), aims to serve some of the estimated US$70 trillion in investible assets expected at Chinese households by 2030, Goldman said in a news release.

AIRLINES

Norwegian exits bankruptcy

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA yesterday emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out, the budget carrier said, but also facing stronger competition and a lingering uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget airline has raised 6 billion kroner (US$720.77 million) in fresh capital, more than enough to meet the minimum requirement set by bankruptcy courts in Dublin and Oslo. The company has 51 aircraft, down from a pre-pandemic 156 aircraft, while its debt amounts to between 16 billion kroner and 18 billion kroner, down from more than 80 billion kroner, the airline said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Carlyle to buy Vectura

Carlyle Group Inc agreed to buy Vectura Group PLC for about ￡958 million in cash to boost the UK drugmaker’s transformation. The private equity firm offered ￡1.36 in cash as well as a ￡0.19 cash dividend for each Vectura share held, the companies said in a statement. The offer represents a 27 percent premium to Vectura’s closing price on Tuesday. Carlyle aims to speed Vectura’s expansion as the company transforms itself into a maker of inhaled therapies for other manufacturers in the industry. Vectura is working on a COVID-19 medicine, among others.

UNITED STATES

West coast eyes wind farms

The government is set to open California’s coastline to offshore wind farms, officials said on Tuesday, adding to the approval of the nation’s biggest wind project to date off Massachusetts. The government’s opening up of California waters came after a resolution to longstanding opposition from the Pentagon, which uses the ocean waters for military exercises and had put swaths of coast off limits to the industry, officials said. This gives the green light to the “first commercial scale offshore clean energy projects” on the west coast, the White House said in a statement.